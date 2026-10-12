Ministers, CEOs, policymakers to grace 7th Africa Public Sector Conference in Accra

Accra is set to become a major meeting point for Africa's public-sector, technology and business leadership as the 7th Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA 2026) takes place from 14th–16th October 2026 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra.

The three-day gathering will bring together Ministers, Heads of Public Service, Chief Executives, Directors-General, policymakers, regulators, development partners, investors and private-sector leaders from Ghana and across Africa.

This year's conference, organised by InstinctWave Group, will be held under the theme: “Governance 2030: Resilient Institutions for a Digital, Green & Secure Africa.”

The conference is expected to attract 500+ delegates from about than 10 African countries, with high-level participation from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Botswana, Rwanda, Tanzania and other African countries.

A major highlight of the opening day will be the participation of Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, who will serve as Chief Host and officially declare APSCA 2026 open on 14th October.

The Chief of Staff is also expected to deliver a keynote address on: “Leadership, Coordination and Institutional Resilience: Building Public Institutions That Work.”

His address will set the tone for the three-day gathering, focusing on leadership, government coordination and the development of resilient public institutions capable of delivering meaningful outcomes for citizens.

APSCA 2026 will feature high-level delegations from across the continent. Kenya's delegation will be led by Felix Koskei, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service of the Republic of Kenya, alongside senior government and public-sector leaders. Nigeria is also expected to make significant representation that will be led by alongside delegations from Rwanda, Botswana, Tanzania, Liberia and other African countries.

The conference will provide a platform for these delegations to exchange practical experiences, showcase institutional innovations and explore opportunities for cooperation across Africa.

15th Digital Innovation Awards & Digital Economy

Adding a major digital-economy dimension to this year's gathering is Digital Economy Live (DEL 2026) and the 15th Digital Innovation Awards (DIA 2026), which will take place on the sidelines of APSCA 2026 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra.

Digital Economy Live will take place on Wednesday, 14th October 2026, from 9:00am to 1:00pm, bringing together technology companies, innovators, digital businesses, policymakers, investors and public institutions to examine the future of Africa's digital economy.

The programme will be held under the theme: “Building Africa’s Digital Future: Inclusion, Infrastructure and Intelligent Growth.”

Discussions will focus on practical issues including digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, digital inclusion, cloud and data systems, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and investment opportunities.

The combined Digital Economy Live and Digital Innovation Awards programme will also feature international diplomatic participation.

Rolf Olson, Ambassador of the United States of America to Ghana, is among the confirmed international participants, with the U.S. Embassy bringing perspectives on digital transformation, economic cooperation, innovation, institutional development and sustainable growth.

Together, the two platforms will connect policy, innovation, investment and recognition, creating a continuum from high-level conversations on Africa's digital future to the celebration of the organisations and individuals helping to build it.

The convergence of APSCA 2026, Digital Economy Live and the Digital Innovation Awards creates a three-day programme connecting public-sector leadership with technology, innovation, investment and enterprise.

While APSCA focuses on the future of African governance and resilient public institutions, Digital Economy Live brings the technology and investment community into the conversation, while DIA provides a platform to recognize organisations and individuals contributing to Africa's digital transformation.

Together, the platforms will create opportunities for policy dialogue, institutional learning, business engagement, investment conversations, technology showcases and cross-border partnerships.

Made in Africa Exhibition

Another major feature of APSCA 2026 will be the Made in Africa Exhibition, providing governments, public institutions and businesses with an opportunity to showcase African-built solutions, products, innovations and institutional achievements to a continental audience.

The exhibition will run alongside the conference and provide opportunities for participating organisations to engage Ministers, public-sector leaders, investors, development partners and private-sector decision-makers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.