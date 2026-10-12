Muntaka urges Ghanaian cannabis growers to form cooperatives under licensed cultivation framework

The Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, has urged Ghanaians interested in cannabis cultivation to form cooperatives and take advantage of the legal framework for growing approved varieties.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, October 12, 2026, he said the government was encouraging prospective growers to operate within the regulated system rather than continue cultivating cannabis outside the law.

Mr Muntaka said the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) would work with growers to ensure they cultivated approved varieties and complied with the permitted tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content.

“With the introduction of industrial cannabis, we are saying that, for cooperatives, the Narcotics Control Commission will come and sit with you. This is something you have been doing and hiding; now, there is a legal way to do it, but the THC level is something that we have to check. We will assist you in cultivating the right crop for export,” he said.

He said the initiative would provide a lawful route for interested farmers to participate in the industry, with regulatory supervision intended to ensure compliance with the applicable requirements.

Licensing required for cannabis cultivation

Ghana’s legal framework permits licensed cannabis cultivation for industrial or medicinal purposes, provided the crop contains no more than 0.3 per cent THC on a dry-weight basis.

Recreational cannabis use remains illegal, and cultivation requires official authorisation.

Parliament passed amendments to the Narcotics Control Commission law on July 12, 2023, restoring provisions that allow the Interior Minister to grant licences for approved cannabis cultivation.

The amendment followed a Supreme Court decision that struck down the earlier licensing provision because it had not been adequately debated in Parliament.

In December 2023, Parliament also approved regulations governing cannabis cultivation and management.

The framework places regulated cannabis activities under the supervision of NACOC, with licensing and monitoring requirements intended to ensure compliance during production and distribution.

Mr Muntaka’s appeal signals the government’s interest in encouraging prospective growers to enter the regulated industry, particularly where cultivation can support approved industrial or medicinal uses and export markets.

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