Jeffrey Nortey’s viral Kanayo O. Kanayo bar gets the legend’s attention, leads to a meet-up

A clever play on words delivered at Jeffrey Nortey’s sold-out show has earned public recognition from the very Nollywood legend who inspired it, Kanayo O. Kanayo.

The moment, which combines Akan wordplay with a reference to one of Nollywood’s most recognisable screen personas, has since travelled beyond the theatre, drawing attention on social media and bringing the two entertainers together.

During the third phase of this year’s edition of ‘3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey’, the Ghanaian actor and entertainer used his popular ‘Dragon’ character to deliver a bar inspired by Kanayo O. Kanayo and the familiar phrase, “Sacrifices must be made.”

The line was more than a tribute to the veteran actor. It was also Jeffrey’s response to those who had questioned whether he could pull off a successful production at the National Theatre, particularly when the event flyer featured his face without a wider ensemble of stars.

Jeffrey turned the doubt into an opportunity for wordplay, declaring that people should henceforth call him Kanayo O. Kanayo before delivering the punchline, “mi ka na mayɛ oo, mi ka na mayɛ.”

The line draws on the Akan expression “ka na yɛ”, which conveys the idea of talking and doing, or backing words with action. Its phonetic resemblance to Kanayo’s name gave the bar an additional layer of humour, allowing Jeffrey to honour the Nollywood star while making a statement about his own ability to deliver.

The moment also reflected the broader idea behind 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey, which brought film, live theatre and his Dragon character together in one production.

From the National Theatre to Kanayo’s Instagram

The bar has since travelled beyond the audience that witnessed it live, after Kanayo O. Kanayo shared a recording of Jeffrey’s performance on Instagram.

In his caption, the Nollywood veteran acknowledged the Akan interpretation of the phrase, describing it as “talk and do." His post revitalised the wordplay, as the original tribute was acknowledged by the man whose name inspired it.

The acknowledgement represents a notable moment for Jeffrey in his creative journey.

A punchline crafted for a live audience in Accra has now been amplified by one of the most recognisable figures in Nigerian cinema, illustrating how social media can extend the lifespan of a live performance, allowing a moment created on stage to reach audiences far beyond the venue.

From online recognition to a personal meeting

The exchange later took a more personal turn when Jeffrey shared a video of himself meeting Kanayo O. Kanayo during the veteran actor’s recent visit to Ghana.

The meeting brought the online acknowledgement into the real world, creating an opportunity for the Ghanaian entertainer to connect with the Nollywood legend he had celebrated through his performance.

Kanayo O. Kanayo, whose decades-long career in Nollywood has earned him widespread recognition, is frequently associated with the memorable roles and sacrifice-themed references that have become part of his screen persona. Jeffrey’s bar drew on that familiarity while giving it a distinctly Ghanaian twist.

The moment also highlights Jeffrey’s approach to comedy, which often relies on layered wordplay, cultural references and double entendres. His Dragon character has become a vehicle for this style, blending humour with observations about everyday life and popular culture.

In this instance, the joke carried a message that extended beyond the laughter: talking about what one can do is one thing, but demonstrating the ability to deliver is another.

What began as a creative tribute during ‘3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey’ has evolved into a widely shared moment, public recognition from a Nollywood icon and a personal meeting between the two entertainers.

And in keeping with the message behind the bar, Jeffrey’s performance gave audiences something more than words. It gave them a moment worth remembering and sharing.

Jeffrey Nortey and Kanayo O Kanayo

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.