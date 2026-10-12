DVLA hands 357 suspected cloned vehicles to GRA over customs duties

Audio By Carbonatix
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has impounded 357 vehicles suspected of having cloned chassis numbers or entering Ghana without the required customs procedures and handed them over to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey disclosed this at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, October 12, 2026, saying the action followed the introduction of On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) devices to verify vehicle identification details and detect irregularities before registration.
He explained that some individuals had allegedly brought vehicles into Ghana through unapproved routes and obtained identification details associated with vehicles on which customs duties had already been paid.
This created a situation in which the same vehicle identification details could be used fraudulently, potentially allowing imported vehicles to evade the appropriate taxes and duties.
“With the introduction of these OBD devices, we can detect cloned and uncustomed vehicles,” Mr Kotey said.
“These vehicles are impounded and handed over to Customs to charge the appropriate taxes before they can be registered.”
He said the Authority’s records showed that 357 vehicles had been impounded and transferred to the GRA as of October 9, 2026.
The CEO said the intervention was intended to protect government revenue, improve the integrity of vehicle registration and prevent vehicles with questionable import or identification records from being registered without proper checks.
Latest Stories
-
84 suspected drug offenders in custody as NACOC freezes nearly 73 assets – Muntaka
4 minutes
-
Immediate reconciliation key to building united NPP — COKA
7 minutes
-
MPs, CSOs push for dedicated budget line for malaria
8 minutes
-
Jeffrey Nortey’s viral Kanayo O. Kanayo bar gets the legend’s attention, leads to a meet-up
9 minutes
-
Bagre Dam’s Annual Floods: Scientists seek a lasting solution as Northern Ghana’s farmers count the cost
9 minutes
-
Why Corporate Communications Professionals Must Be Marketing-Oriented: The strategic advantage and the professional mileage
20 minutes
-
DVLA hands 357 suspected cloned vehicles to GRA over customs duties
21 minutes
-
Appeals will not end strike, FWSC must negotiate – GAUA General Secretary
27 minutes
-
Haruna Iddrisu hails Ghana’s academic calendar as best in a decade
28 minutes
-
Silent Football: A team, a dream, a $24,000 debt – the struggles of Ghana’s deaf footballers
28 minutes
-
Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu demands merit-based admissions, appointments at Defence University
31 minutes
-
National Defence University to strengthen Ghana’s response to emerging security threats – Haruna Iddrisu
34 minutes
-
Pupil arrested after two teachers shot at French school
41 minutes
-
Lamisi takes ‘Let Us Clap’ tour across five countries and 18 dates
59 minutes
-
DVLA cuts roadworthy contract cost from $155.4m to GH¢2m – CEO
1 hour