DVLA plans simulator-based driving tests to assess prospective drivers in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is advancing plans to introduce simulator-based driving tests to assess how prospective drivers respond to different road situations before they obtain their licences.
Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey announced the initiative at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, October 12, 2026.
He said the proposed system would place applicants in a virtual driving environment where their reactions to road-related scenarios could be assessed.
“In order to enhance the driver licence testing regime, we are far advanced in introducing a simulator testing system,” he said.
Mr Kotey said the technology was intended to strengthen the existing testing process by providing an additional way to assess applicants’ readiness for real-world driving conditions.
He said the initiative had become increasingly relevant as vehicles became more technologically advanced and road activity increased.
The simulator-based assessment is expected to form part of the DVLA’s broader efforts to improve driver competence and promote road safety.
Mr Kotey also highlighted other measures aimed at strengthening the licensing system and encouraging responsible driving.
These include the introduction of local-language options on the computer-based theory test platform, which is intended to make the assessment more accessible to applicants.
The Authority is also pursuing plans for a demerit point system designed to improve compliance with traffic regulations and promote responsible behaviour among drivers.
The proposed measures form part of the DVLA’s wider efforts to modernise its operations and improve road safety.
The Authority has not yet announced a specific date for the introduction of simulator-based testing or provided details on how the new assessments will be incorporated into the existing licensing process.
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