FDA disposes of 40-foot container of non-compliant diapers imported from Spain

Audio By Carbonatix
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), in collaboration with other state agencies, has supervised the safe disposal of a 40-foot container of non-compliant imported diapers from Spain at the Vigour Safe Disposal Site at Shai Hills.
The disposal was carried out to prevent the potentially unsafe products from entering the Ghanaian market and posing a risk to public health.
The container held loose, unpackaged, and unhygienic bale diapers that failed to meet the required standards. The FDA and its partners ensured that the products were disposed of safely, rather than being allowed to enter the supply chain.
According to the FDA, the cost of the disposal was borne by the importer, alongside other statutory fines.
The container was intercepted during a joint inspection at the Tema Port involving the FDA, the Ghana Revenue Authority's Customs Division (GRA-Customs Division) and National Security.
Importers are therefore advised to confirm that their products meet the relevant requirements and secure the necessary FDA approvals before shipment.
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