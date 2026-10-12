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National Defence University to strengthen Ghana’s response to emerging security threats – Haruna Iddrisu

Source: Stephen Aryeetey-Mensah  
  12 October 2026 2:20pm
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Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu says the establishment of the National Defence University of Ghana is intended to strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to emerging security threats, including terrorism, cyberattacks, violent extremism and climate-related risks.

He said the changing nature of security threats required highly trained professionals with the intellectual depth and strategic judgement to complement conventional military capabilities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the university’s governing council, Mr Iddrisu said Ghana needed to prepare for security challenges that increasingly cut across national borders and traditional military operations.

“In an increasingly complex and interconnected world with security challenges that transcend traditional military trust. Nations need to respond to terrorism, cyber threats, transnational crime, violent extremism, and climate-related security risks,” he said.

He also raised concerns about misinformation on social media and the influence of emerging technologies on the strategic environment.

“Meeting these challenges will require highly trained leaders who possess not only military expertise, but also intellectual depth, ethical judgment, and strategic foresight,” he said.

The National Defence University is expected to serve as a centre for advanced strategic studies, operational readiness, research and policy development in defence and security.

Under the National Defence University Act, 2026, the institution will operate as an autonomous, specialised higher education institution for the Ghana Armed Forces and the wider security sector.

Its functions will include awarding specialised degrees, disseminating knowledge on defence and security matters and building relationships with other institutions.

Mr Iddrisu said the university should also contribute to the development of Africa-led peace and security policies.

He cited international institutions, including China's People's Liberation Army National Defence University, the United States National War College, Pakistan's National Defence University in Islamabad and Kenya's National Defence University, as examples of specialised defence education models.

The minister stressed that the new institution should not be viewed simply as a military training facility.
He said its establishment was also intended to strengthen relations between the armed forces and civilians, contributing to Ghana’s democratic development.

“Strong civil-military relations are not merely desirable; they are essential for national development,” he said.

He added that effective national defence in the 21st century required cooperation across government and society, incorporating diplomacy, intelligence, economic resilience, technological innovation and national unity.

The government has committed GH¢25 million in seed funding to support the university’s take-off and announced plans to support faculty development and infrastructure expansion.

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