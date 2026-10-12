Lamisi takes ‘Let Us Clap’ tour across five countries and 18 dates

Ghanaian singer Lamisi has completed her Let Us Clap Summer Tour, performing across five countries and 18 dates in a four-month celebration of music and culture.

From London’s Jazz Café to the fields of End of the Road, Lamisi and her band took the album from intimate clubs to major festival stages across the UK and Europe, turning each performance into a celebration of rhythm, movement and connection.

At the heart of every performance was Lamisi, who sang while playing the calabash and shakers. She was joined by Wanlov the Kubolor on goje, vocals, flute and shakers; Joel Williams on xylophone and flute; and Nii Sowah on percussion, calabash and vocals.

Together, they created an earthy, rhythmic sound rooted in tradition yet bold, fresh and contemporary, bringing the spirit of Let Us Clap to life on every stage.

The tour featured performances at festivals including Roskilde, WOMAD, Roots Festival, Clandestino, Shambala and End of the Road.

Through the performances, Let Us Clap became more than an album, offering audiences a shared musical experience that brought cultures together through rhythm and audience participation.

The tour’s message was captured in its defining refrain: 18 stages, five countries, one rhythm and one invitation to clap together.

Let Us Clap is available on major digital streaming platforms. Fans can follow Lamisi Music across social media for updates.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.