Lamisi takes ‘Let Us Clap’ tour across five countries and 18 dates

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian singer Lamisi has completed her Let Us Clap Summer Tour, performing across five countries and 18 dates in a four-month celebration of music and culture.
From London’s Jazz Café to the fields of End of the Road, Lamisi and her band took the album from intimate clubs to major festival stages across the UK and Europe, turning each performance into a celebration of rhythm, movement and connection.
At the heart of every performance was Lamisi, who sang while playing the calabash and shakers. She was joined by Wanlov the Kubolor on goje, vocals, flute and shakers; Joel Williams on xylophone and flute; and Nii Sowah on percussion, calabash and vocals.
Together, they created an earthy, rhythmic sound rooted in tradition yet bold, fresh and contemporary, bringing the spirit of Let Us Clap to life on every stage.
The tour featured performances at festivals including Roskilde, WOMAD, Roots Festival, Clandestino, Shambala and End of the Road.
Through the performances, Let Us Clap became more than an album, offering audiences a shared musical experience that brought cultures together through rhythm and audience participation.
The tour’s message was captured in its defining refrain: 18 stages, five countries, one rhythm and one invitation to clap together.
Let Us Clap is available on major digital streaming platforms. Fans can follow Lamisi Music across social media for updates.
Latest Stories
-
84 suspected drug offenders in custody as NACOC freezes nearly 73 assets – Muntaka
7 minutes
-
Immediate reconciliation key to building united NPP — COKA
9 minutes
-
MPs, CSOs push for dedicated budget line for malaria
10 minutes
-
Jeffrey Nortey’s viral Kanayo O. Kanayo bar gets the legend’s attention, leads to a meet-up
12 minutes
-
Bagre Dam’s Annual Floods: Scientists seek a lasting solution as Northern Ghana’s farmers count the cost
12 minutes
-
Why Corporate Communications Professionals Must Be Marketing-Oriented: The strategic advantage and the professional mileage
23 minutes
-
DVLA hands 357 suspected cloned vehicles to GRA over customs duties
23 minutes
-
Appeals will not end strike, FWSC must negotiate – GAUA General Secretary
30 minutes
-
Haruna Iddrisu hails Ghana’s academic calendar as best in a decade
31 minutes
-
Silent Football: A team, a dream, a $24,000 debt – the struggles of Ghana’s deaf footballers
31 minutes
-
Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu demands merit-based admissions, appointments at Defence University
33 minutes
-
National Defence University to strengthen Ghana’s response to emerging security threats – Haruna Iddrisu
37 minutes
-
Pupil arrested after two teachers shot at French school
43 minutes
-
Lamisi takes ‘Let Us Clap’ tour across five countries and 18 dates
1 hour
-
DVLA cuts roadworthy contract cost from $155.4m to GH¢2m – CEO
1 hour