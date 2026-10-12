Haruna Iddrisu hails Ghana’s academic calendar as best in a decade

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has called for the protection of Ghana’s improved academic calendar, saying the country has not enjoyed such a well-aligned schedule in the past decade.

He said the current calendar, which is designed to synchronise academic activities across all levels of education and align them with universities, must be maintained to ensure predictability and a smooth transition for students.

Mr Iddrisu made the remarks on October 12 during a visit to Osu Presby Boys’ Primary School to assess the situation following the suspension of a two-week teachers’ strike.

He urged stakeholders in the education sector to work together to preserve the gains made in restoring stability to the academic calendar.

“In the last five to 10 years, we have never had a good academic calendar like we have now,” he said, stressing the importance of ensuring that the calendar remains on track.

According to the minister, the alignment of the academic calendar, particularly between pre-tertiary institutions and universities, would help reduce delays and provide greater certainty for students progressing through the education system.

He stressed the need to ensure that students completing Senior High School (SHS) progress to the next stage of their education without unnecessary delays, adding that they should be enrolled in the next level once their results are released.

Mr Iddrisu said a predictable academic calendar was essential to ensuring lessons were completed on time, examinations held as scheduled, and students progressed to the next level of education without unnecessary delays.

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