Why Corporate Communications Professionals Must Be Marketing-Oriented: The strategic advantage and the professional mileage

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Introduction

In today's competitive, dynamic and increasingly stakeholder-driven business environment, corporate communications can no longer be treated merely as a function of writing press releases, managing media relations, organising events or protecting an organisation's reputation. It has evolved into a strategic management function that contributes directly to organisational growth, brand equity, stakeholder confidence, customer loyalty and long-term sustainability. To deliver these outcomes effectively, corporate communications professionals must possess a strong understanding of marketing principles and practices.

Marketing and corporate communications are distinct but complementary disciplines. While marketing identifies and responds to customer needs, creates value and drives demand, corporate communications builds understanding, trust, credibility and mutually beneficial relationships between an organisation and its stakeholders. When these functions are strategically integrated, they create a powerful platform for organisational success.

For corporate communications professionals, therefore, being marketing-oriented is not simply an added qualification. It is a professional advantage that expands their strategic influence, strengthens their contribution to management decisions and positions them to deliver measurable value to their organisations.

1. Aligning Communication with Organisational Objectives

One of the most important benefits of being marketing-oriented is the ability to connect communication activities to an organisation's broader strategic and commercial objectives.

A communications professional who understands marketing appreciates that every communication initiative should serve a clearly defined purpose. Whether the objective is to increase awareness, strengthen brand preference, attract investment, improve customer retention, influence behaviour or enhance stakeholder confidence, communication must be designed to contribute to that objective.

Marketing knowledge enables corporate communications professionals to move beyond activity-based reporting, such as the number of press releases issued, media engagements conducted or social media posts published, to outcome-based evaluation. They can assess whether communication has improved public understanding, influenced stakeholder attitudes, strengthened brand preference or contributed to organisational performance.

This strategic orientation makes corporate communications a contributor to organisational results rather than merely a support function.

2. Building and Managing Strong Corporate Brands

A corporate brand is one of an organisation's most valuable intangible assets. It represents its identity, values, reputation, promise and the experience stakeholders associate with it.

Marketing provides communications professionals with the tools to understand brand positioning, differentiation, brand equity, value propositions and audience perceptions. With this knowledge, they can develop communication strategies that establish a distinctive identity, communicate a compelling organisational promise and maintain consistency across every stakeholder touchpoint.

A marketing-oriented communications professional understands that a brand is not defined solely by its logo, slogan or advertising campaign. It is shaped by the organisation's conduct, the quality of its products and services, its responsiveness to stakeholders and the consistency between what it promises and what it delivers.

This understanding is particularly important in managing corporate reputation. By aligning brand messages with organisational values, customer expectations and actual performance, communications professionals can build credibility, strengthen stakeholder loyalty and protect the organisation's long-term reputation.

3. Understanding Stakeholders and Delivering Audience-Centred Communication

Effective communication begins with understanding the people an organisation seeks to reach. Marketing equips corporate communications professionals with the knowledge to conduct audience segmentation, stakeholder analysis, market research and behavioural assessment.

These tools help professionals identify the different needs, motivations, expectations and information preferences of customers, employees, investors, regulators, communities, policymakers and other stakeholder groups.

Consequently, communication becomes more targeted, relevant and persuasive. Instead of adopting a one-size-fits-all approach, a marketing-oriented professional can tailor messages, select appropriate channels and design engagement activities that respond to the specific interests of each audience.

This is especially valuable in stakeholder engagement, public education, corporate social responsibility and behaviour-change communication. Understanding the audience increases the likelihood that messages will be understood, trusted and translated into meaningful action.

4. Strengthening Stakeholder Engagement and Relationship Management

Modern organisations operate within complex stakeholder ecosystems. Their success depends not only on customers but also on regulators, government institutions, employees, investors, communities, business partners, civil society organisations and the media.

Marketing-oriented communications professionals recognise that these relationships must be cultivated strategically rather than managed on an ad hoc basis.

Relationship marketing, in particular, provides valuable principles for building trust, sustaining engagement, encouraging loyalty and creating mutual value. By applying these principles, communications professionals can develop structured stakeholder engagement programmes, establish feedback mechanisms, anticipate stakeholder concerns and strengthen long-term institutional relationships.

This approach also improves stakeholder mapping and prioritisation. It enables the communications function to identify influential stakeholders, understand their interests and develop engagement strategies that support organisational objectives.

The result is stronger institutional legitimacy, greater stakeholder cooperation, improved public confidence and a more favourable environment for organisational growth.

5. Demonstrating Measurable Value and Return on Investment

One of the major challenges facing corporate communications professionals is demonstrating the tangible value of their work. Marketing orientation helps address this challenge by introducing a stronger culture of measurement, accountability and performance evaluation.

Marketing uses indicators such as customer acquisition, conversion rates, retention, brand awareness, customer satisfaction and return on investment. Although not every communications activity can be measured directly in financial terms, communications professionals can adapt this results-oriented approach to evaluate the effectiveness of their interventions.

Relevant indicators may include changes in stakeholder awareness, media sentiment, audience engagement, campaign reach, message comprehension, public trust, stakeholder participation and behavioural outcomes.

By establishing clear objectives, baselines, key performance indicators and evaluation mechanisms, communications professionals can demonstrate how their work contributes to institutional priorities.

This ability strengthens their case for budgets, improves resource allocation and enables them to justify communication expenditure based on evidence rather than assumptions.

6. Enhancing Crisis Communication and Reputation Management

In an era of rapid information exchange, social media scrutiny and heightened public expectations, organisations are increasingly exposed to reputational risks. A poorly managed crisis can undermine years of brand-building, weaken stakeholder confidence and affect organisational performance.

A marketing-oriented communications professional understands the relationship between reputation, brand promise, stakeholder expectations and public perception. This knowledge supports more effective crisis preparedness, risk communication and reputation recovery.

Marketing research and audience insights can help identify emerging concerns, while brand-positioning knowledge helps ensure that crisis responses remain consistent with the organisation's values and commitments.

Furthermore, an understanding of consumer behaviour and public sentiment enables communications professionals to anticipate how different audiences may interpret an incident and respond appropriately.

When integrated with sound crisis management practices, these capabilities help organisations communicate transparently, preserve credibility and rebuild trust following a crisis.

7. Driving Innovation, Behaviour Change and Public Value

Marketing is not limited to selling products and services. It also provides approaches for influencing attitudes, encouraging behavioural change and promoting ideas that deliver social and public value.

This is particularly relevant to corporate communications professionals working in healthcare, public institutions, development organisations and other sectors where public understanding and participation are essential to achieving organisational mandates.

Social marketing, for example, applies marketing principles to encourage behaviours that benefit individuals and society. It can be used to promote preventive healthcare, encourage screening, improve treatment adherence, support road safety and increase public participation in health and development programmes.

For professionals in health communication, marketing orientation strengthens the ability to understand behavioural barriers, identify audience motivations, design targeted interventions and evaluate whether campaigns achieve their intended outcomes.

Rather than merely disseminating information, communications professionals can develop interventions that make desired behaviours more accessible, acceptable and sustainable. This expands the value of communication from awareness creation to measurable social impact.

8. Improving Resource Mobilisation, Partnerships and Institutional Support

Marketing knowledge is also essential for professionals responsible for corporate partnerships, stakeholder relations, sponsorships, donor engagement and resource mobilisation.

Organisations must often communicate their value proposition convincingly to attract investment, secure partnerships, mobilise funding and gain institutional support. Marketing provides the tools to identify prospective partners, understand their interests, articulate mutual benefits and develop compelling engagement propositions.

A communications professional with marketing expertise can therefore do more than publicise an organisation's activities. They can help position the organisation as a credible and valuable partner, develop persuasive proposals, strengthen partnership communication and demonstrate the impact of collaborative initiatives.

This is particularly important for public institutions and social-impact organisations whose success depends on public trust, stakeholder cooperation, strategic partnerships and sustainable funding.

9. Integrating Digital Communication, Data and Emerging Technologies

Digital transformation has significantly changed how organisations engage their audiences. Social media, websites, email marketing, digital advertising, analytics and emerging artificial intelligence tools have created new opportunities for reaching stakeholders and evaluating communication effectiveness.

Marketing orientation enables corporate communications professionals to understand the strategic application of these tools. It helps them select appropriate digital channels, develop audience-specific content, interpret engagement data and refine campaigns based on evidence.

More importantly, it encourages a shift from simply maintaining a digital presence to using digital platforms to achieve defined objectives.

For example, social media engagement should not be evaluated solely by likes and impressions. Depending on the campaign, success may also involve increased service enquiries, improved public understanding, registrations, participation, referrals or changes in behaviour.

The ability to combine compelling storytelling with data-driven decision-making gives marketing-oriented communications professionals a significant advantage in the contemporary communications landscape.

10. Expanding Professional Competence and Leadership Opportunities

Perhaps one of the greatest benefits of marketing orientation is the expansion of professional capacity and career opportunities.

Corporate communications professionals increasingly operate at the intersection of brand management, public affairs, customer experience, corporate strategy, stakeholder engagement, sustainability and organisational development. Marketing knowledge equips them to contribute meaningfully across these areas.

It also improves their ability to engage senior management in strategic discussions involving market positioning, organisational growth, stakeholder expectations, resource allocation and performance measurement.

A professional who understands both communication and marketing is better positioned to translate organisational strategy into compelling narratives, meaningful stakeholder experiences and measurable outcomes.

This combination can strengthen the professional's suitability for senior management and executive leadership roles, including Director of Corporate Communications, Director of Corporate Affairs, Chief Communications Officer and other strategic management positions.

Marketing orientation therefore broadens not only what communications professionals can do but also the level at which they can contribute to organisational decision-making.

11. Applying Marketing Orientation to My Professional Practice

My professional experience across journalism, corporate affairs, stakeholder engagement and strategic communications has reinforced my understanding that communication achieves its greatest impact when it is aligned with organisational objectives and the needs of the people it serves.

My experience in corporate affairs and stakeholder engagement within the energy sector, including work involving brand development, institutional relationships and corporate social responsibility, has demonstrated the importance of understanding stakeholder expectations, protecting organisational reputation and communicating institutional value.

Similarly, my work in healthcare communication and public health has strengthened my appreciation of the relationship between communication, public behaviour, access to services and social outcomes. In this environment, communication must do more than inform; it must build trust, address misconceptions, influence decisions and encourage people to take actions that improve their well-being.

A marketing-oriented approach provides a framework for integrating these responsibilities. It enables me to approach communication through a more strategic lens: understanding the audience, defining the value proposition, selecting appropriate channels, aligning messages with institutional objectives and evaluating the outcomes of communication interventions.

It also strengthens my capacity to support organisational positioning, build strategic partnerships, improve stakeholder experiences and demonstrate the contribution of communication to institutional performance.

For me, marketing orientation is therefore not a departure from corporate communications. It is an extension of the discipline that makes communication more strategic, measurable and impactful.

Conclusion

Corporate communications professionals must be marketing-oriented because the demands of modern organisations extend far beyond the dissemination of information and the management of media relations. Organisations need professionals who can build strong brands, understand stakeholder behaviour, strengthen relationships, manage reputational risks, influence decisions and demonstrate the value of their work.

Marketing provides the strategic tools, analytical mindset and results-oriented approach required to achieve these objectives. When integrated with communication expertise, it transforms the communications function from a largely operational service into a strategic contributor to organisational performance, competitiveness and sustainability.

For professionals seeking to advance their careers, marketing orientation offers significant professional mileage. It broadens their competencies, improves their contribution to management, strengthens their capacity to demonstrate measurable results and creates opportunities for leadership across corporate communications, corporate affairs, brand management and strategic management.

Ultimately, the most effective corporate communications professional is not merely one who communicates well, but one who understands why communication matters, whom it must influence, what value it must create and how its impact can be measured.

Marketing orientation gives corporate communications professionals the ability to connect communication with value creation, reputation with performance, and stakeholder engagement with organisational success. It is this integration that makes them more effective professionals and more valuable strategic assets to the organisations they serve.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.