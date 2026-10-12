Appeals will not end strike, FWSC must negotiate – GAUA General Secretary

Audio By Carbonatix
The General Secretary of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), Charles Jojo Aidoo, has insisted that appeals from the Education Minister will not resolve the ongoing strike by university administrators.
He says the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission must engage the union and conclude negotiations on its conditions of service to bring the industrial action to an end.
“We expect Fair Wages to call us and conclude whatever negotiation they want to do with us,” he said ahead of a meeting with the Education Ministry on Monday, October 12.
He explained that the union expects the meeting with the Minister to focus on efforts to persuade its members to return to work, rather than direct negotiations on their outstanding demands.
“Our expectation from him is to maybe appeal to us to go back to the office, and we've consistently told him that we respect him so much, but respect doesn't put food on our table,” he added.
GAUA declared a strike over the government’s failure to pay negotiated and approved allowances after unsuccessful negotiations.
The industrial action, which is approaching its second month, has disrupted administrative services at public universities as the association pushes for action on outstanding payments and disparities in allowances and other conditions of service.
The meeting with the Education Ministry is expected to explore ways of resolving the dispute, which has disrupted administrative services at public universities.
Latest Stories
-
84 suspected drug offenders in custody as NACOC freezes nearly 73 assets – Muntaka
8 minutes
-
Immediate reconciliation key to building united NPP — COKA
10 minutes
-
MPs, CSOs push for dedicated budget line for malaria
11 minutes
-
Jeffrey Nortey’s viral Kanayo O. Kanayo bar gets the legend’s attention, leads to a meet-up
13 minutes
-
Bagre Dam’s Annual Floods: Scientists seek a lasting solution as Northern Ghana’s farmers count the cost
13 minutes
-
Why Corporate Communications Professionals Must Be Marketing-Oriented: The strategic advantage and the professional mileage
24 minutes
-
DVLA hands 357 suspected cloned vehicles to GRA over customs duties
24 minutes
-
Appeals will not end strike, FWSC must negotiate – GAUA General Secretary
31 minutes
-
Haruna Iddrisu hails Ghana’s academic calendar as best in a decade
32 minutes
-
Silent Football: A team, a dream, a $24,000 debt – the struggles of Ghana’s deaf footballers
32 minutes
-
Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu demands merit-based admissions, appointments at Defence University
34 minutes
-
National Defence University to strengthen Ghana’s response to emerging security threats – Haruna Iddrisu
38 minutes
-
Pupil arrested after two teachers shot at French school
44 minutes
-
Lamisi takes ‘Let Us Clap’ tour across five countries and 18 dates
1 hour
-
DVLA cuts roadworthy contract cost from $155.4m to GH¢2m – CEO
1 hour