GAUA suspends strike ahead of August 25 meeting with Fair Wages

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has temporarily suspended its ongoing industrial action, with members expected to return to work from Wednesday, August 19, 2026.
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association said the suspension would remain in force until after a scheduled meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on Tuesday, August 25.
GAUA said the decision was taken to create room for further discussions with the FWSC, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Minister for Education on the issues that triggered the strike.
Members have consequently been directed to resume their duties while awaiting the outcome of the engagements.
In a notice issued to members, the NEC thanked them for their solidarity and cooperation throughout the industrial action and urged them to remain committed as negotiations continue.
Members have also been asked to await further directives after the August 25 meeting, which is expected to inform the Association’s next steps.
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