Education

Education Ministry calls urgent talks to break GAUA strike deadlock

Source: Abubakar Ibrahim  
  12 October 2026 6:09am
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The Education Ministry has called an urgent meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to resolve the ongoing strike and restore normal operations at affected tertiary institutions.

The meeting, scheduled for Monday, October 12, 2026, is intended to create room for constructive dialogue towards an amicable resolution of the impasse.

In a statement signed by its Press Secretary, Hashmin Mohammed, the Ministry urged all parties to approach the talks in good faith, mindful of the impact of the industrial action on students, university communities and the broader national interest.

“Government urges the leadership of GAUA to seize this opportunity for meaningful engagement and work collaboratively with the relevant stakeholders towards an early resolution of the impasse,” the statement said.

The Ministry reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of organised labour through established negotiation mechanisms and constructive engagement.

It expressed hope that the meeting would produce a positive outcome and pave the way for a swift return to normal academic and administrative activities across affected institutions.

The statement did not detail the grievances behind the strike or outline specific proposals for resolving them.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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