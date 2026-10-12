National

SSNIT says Labadi Beach Redevelopment will create local economic opportunities

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  12 October 2026 5:21am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) says the proposed redevelopment of the Labadi beachfront presents an opportunity to create jobs, support local businesses and expand economic opportunities for residents of La and surrounding communities.

In a background document outlining the project, SSNIT said the redevelopment seeks to transform the beachfront into an organised leisure and tourism destination featuring restaurants, beach lounges, water sports, wellness facilities, retail outlets and landscaped recreational spaces.

The Trust explained that the project could help move the area away from fragmented informal economic activity towards a more organised local economy, creating opportunities for residents to participate in the tourism value chain through employment, the supply of goods and services, and other related business activities.

SSNIT acknowledged that the people of La and surrounding communities have a legitimate interest in the future of the beachfront because of its significance within their traditional and residential environment.

The Trust said engagement with chiefs, traditional authorities, community leaders and residents would be important in communicating the project's objectives, addressing concerns and identifying practical opportunities for local participation.

It added that consultations would also be critical in addressing issues relating to employment, public access, environmental protection, livelihoods and the future use of the beachfront.

SSNIT said the redevelopment should be viewed as an opportunity to create a better-managed coastal environment that supports tourism, encourages responsible business activity and delivers economic benefits to surrounding communities.

The project is expected to commence after engagement with stakeholders, while SSNIT has assured the public that the beachfront will remain accessible as a public beach.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group