SSNIT says Labadi Beach Redevelopment will create local economic opportunities

Audio By Carbonatix
The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) says the proposed redevelopment of the Labadi beachfront presents an opportunity to create jobs, support local businesses and expand economic opportunities for residents of La and surrounding communities.
In a background document outlining the project, SSNIT said the redevelopment seeks to transform the beachfront into an organised leisure and tourism destination featuring restaurants, beach lounges, water sports, wellness facilities, retail outlets and landscaped recreational spaces.
The Trust explained that the project could help move the area away from fragmented informal economic activity towards a more organised local economy, creating opportunities for residents to participate in the tourism value chain through employment, the supply of goods and services, and other related business activities.
SSNIT acknowledged that the people of La and surrounding communities have a legitimate interest in the future of the beachfront because of its significance within their traditional and residential environment.
The Trust said engagement with chiefs, traditional authorities, community leaders and residents would be important in communicating the project's objectives, addressing concerns and identifying practical opportunities for local participation.
It added that consultations would also be critical in addressing issues relating to employment, public access, environmental protection, livelihoods and the future use of the beachfront.
SSNIT said the redevelopment should be viewed as an opportunity to create a better-managed coastal environment that supports tourism, encourages responsible business activity and delivers economic benefits to surrounding communities.
The project is expected to commence after engagement with stakeholders, while SSNIT has assured the public that the beachfront will remain accessible as a public beach.
Latest Stories
-
Hotline Documentary: ‘Silent Football’ to air on JoyPrime and JoyNews today
1 hour
-
NDPC examines how evidence shapes Ghana’s development planning and policy decisions
1 hour
-
Education Ministry calls urgent talks to break GAUA strike deadlock
1 hour
-
NCCE engages women in North East Gonja on rule of law, anti-corruption
1 hour
-
NDPC reviews 2004 planning guidelines to reflect changes in decentralised system
2 hours
-
Trade Ministry commends Prisons Service for using art to drive inmate rehabilitation
2 hours
-
Books, brushes and second chances: Dr Abena Asomaning launches three titles to support prison outreach
2 hours
-
Treasury bill auction oversubscribed by 53.5% as yields fall across maturities
2 hours
-
NPP warns aspirants premature campaigning could jeopardise eligibility for primaries
2 hours
-
Ghana courts investors in Bangkok after exit from $3bn IMF bailout
2 hours
-
8 arrested over alleged internet fraud initiation assault in Bono Region
2 hours
-
SSNIT says Labadi Beach Redevelopment will create local economic opportunities
2 hours
-
BoG proposes 30-day liquidity buffer requirement for banks
2 hours
-
BoG plans reviews of banks’ cybersecurity compliance
2 hours
-
GRA cautions taxpayers against attacking tax officials
2 hours