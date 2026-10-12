SSNIT says Labadi Beach Redevelopment will create local economic opportunities

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) says the proposed redevelopment of the Labadi beachfront presents an opportunity to create jobs, support local businesses and expand economic opportunities for residents of La and surrounding communities.

In a background document outlining the project, SSNIT said the redevelopment seeks to transform the beachfront into an organised leisure and tourism destination featuring restaurants, beach lounges, water sports, wellness facilities, retail outlets and landscaped recreational spaces.

The Trust explained that the project could help move the area away from fragmented informal economic activity towards a more organised local economy, creating opportunities for residents to participate in the tourism value chain through employment, the supply of goods and services, and other related business activities.

SSNIT acknowledged that the people of La and surrounding communities have a legitimate interest in the future of the beachfront because of its significance within their traditional and residential environment.

The Trust said engagement with chiefs, traditional authorities, community leaders and residents would be important in communicating the project's objectives, addressing concerns and identifying practical opportunities for local participation.

It added that consultations would also be critical in addressing issues relating to employment, public access, environmental protection, livelihoods and the future use of the beachfront.

SSNIT said the redevelopment should be viewed as an opportunity to create a better-managed coastal environment that supports tourism, encourages responsible business activity and delivers economic benefits to surrounding communities.

The project is expected to commence after engagement with stakeholders, while SSNIT has assured the public that the beachfront will remain accessible as a public beach.

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