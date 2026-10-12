Ghana courts investors in Bangkok after exit from $3bn IMF bailout

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is seeking to reassure investors about its economic outlook and commitment to reforms as officials participate in the IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, following the end of the country’s US$3 billion bailout programme.
The October 12–18 meetings mark Ghana’s first participation since its transition from the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) to a non-financing Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI).
The new arrangement shifts the emphasis from direct financial support to policy monitoring, reform implementation and maintaining confidence in the economy.
Officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana are expected to hold joint and separate engagements with investor groups to discuss economic conditions, explain the government’s policy direction and explore areas for further cooperation.
The engagements come as Ghana seeks to consolidate the progress made under its IMF-supported programme. Sustaining those gains will depend on fiscal discipline, effective debt management, revenue mobilisation and the government’s ability to continue implementing reforms beyond the bailout period.
Under the PCI arrangement, Ghana will not receive fresh financing from the IMF through the programme. The government will therefore need to demonstrate that its economic policy framework remains credible and that it can manage its financing needs while maintaining macroeconomic stability.
The discussions are also expected to focus on the benchmarks and reforms that will guide Ghana’s engagement with the Fund. An IMF staff team visited Accra in mid-September to discuss the new arrangement, with further engagements expected to clarify the framework for monitoring policy implementation.
Ghana’s ability to sustain investor confidence will have implications for its access to international capital and future borrowing costs.
While continued engagement with the IMF could help reinforce policy credibility, the durability of recent economic gains will depend on implementation at home.
The Bangkok meetings offer Ghana an opportunity to explain how it intends to preserve economic stability, manage public debt and sustain reforms without relying on further disbursements under the completed bailout programme.
Investors are expected to assess not only the government’s commitments but also evidence of progress on fiscal targets, expenditure control and debt sustainability.
Latest Stories
-
Trade Ministry commends Prisons Service for using art to drive inmate rehabilitation
12 minutes
-
Books, brushes and second chances: Dr Abena Asomaning launches three titles to support prison outreach
19 minutes
-
Treasury bill auction oversubscribed by 53.5% as yields fall across maturities
21 minutes
-
NPP warns aspirants premature campaigning could jeopardise eligibility for primaries
27 minutes
-
Ghana courts investors in Bangkok after exit from $3bn IMF bailout
32 minutes
-
8 arrested over alleged internet fraud initiation assault in Bono Region
36 minutes
-
BoG proposes 30-day liquidity buffer requirement for banks
43 minutes
-
BoG plans reviews of banks’ cybersecurity compliance
49 minutes
-
GRA cautions taxpayers against attacking tax officials
56 minutes
-
Invest Ghana Summit to drive value addition, industrialisation
1 hour
-
Sports Ministry denies involvement in World Cup visa scandal, calls for probe
1 hour
-
Ghana earns top US ranking in fight against human trafficking
1 hour
-
Education Minister commends teacher unions for suspending nationwide strike
1 hour
-
‘Farmers Services Centres to be game changer for Ghana’s agriculture’ – Mahama
1 hour
-
WIWIK launches new leadership development pathway for Ghanaian university students
2 hours