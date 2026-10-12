‘Farmers Services Centres to be game changer for Ghana’s agriculture’ – Mahama

The Farmers Services Centres initiative under the Feed Ghana Programme will be a game change for the nation’s agriculture, President John Dramani Mahama has said.

He noted that when all the 50 Farmers Services Centres across the country become fully operational, Ghanaians would see a revolution in the nation’s agricultural practices.

The President stated this in his remarks during an inspection tour of the Asunafo North Farmers Services Centre on day two of his two-day Resetting Ghana Tour of the Ahafo Region.

He said under the initiative, mechanised agriculture equipment would be placed at each Farmers Services Centre to provide services to the farmers.

The Government plans to roll out 50 Farmer Service Centres across agricultural districts nationwide, beginning with the first facility launched at Takoratwene in the Afram Plains in the Eastern Region.

Mr Eric Opoku, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, said construction works were underway currently on 15 out of the 50 Farmers Services Centre, which would be operationalized by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

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