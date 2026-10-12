Environment Minister calls for transparency in Ghana’s GMO adoption 

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, has called for greater transparency in Ghana’s adoption of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), including clear labelling and public education to enable consumers to make informed choices.

She said the public had a right to know whether products contained GMOs, and that requirements for non-GMO certification should not be limited to products intended for export but should also cover the domestic market.

“When we shroud things in secrecy, we create mistrust,” she said during a working visit to the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) in Accra on Friday.

Genetically modified organisms are plants, animals or other organisms whose genetic material have been deliberately altered using modern biotechnology to introduce particular traits.

In agriculture, these traits may include resistance to certain pests or tolerance to specific herbicides.

In May 2024, the High Court upheld the National Biosafety Authority’s decision to approve 14 genetically modified crop events.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said sustained public education was necessary to help people understand biotechnology and its applications beyond agriculture, including pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

The public needed adequate information to decide whether to use products derived from biotechnology, adding that openness would help build confidence in the institutions responsible for regulating them.

The Minister also urged the NBA to expand its communication on proposed GMO introductions beyond traditional newspaper publications to include social media and other platforms where people accessed information.

She said the Authority should work towards removing perceptions that it was secretive about its operations and ensure that the public was adequately informed about decisions affecting GMO products.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings asked the NBA to develop proposals on whether designated areas should be established for GMO cultivation to facilitate monitoring and reduce the risk of genetically modified crops mixing with indigenous varieties.

Earlier, during a visit to the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA), the Minister called for more frequent inspections of facilities and activities involving radioactive materials.

The existing inspection intervals of one to three years were insufficient given the potential risks associated with radiation exposure, she noted.

She urged the Authority to intensify public education to help citizens understand its regulatory responsibilities and distinguish its work from that of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC).

The Minister called for stronger collaboration with tertiary institutions to develop the specialist workforce needed for Ghana’s nuclear science and technology programmes.

She encouraged nuclear science professionals to remain in Ghana, saying the country needed to retain the expertise required to support its long-term nuclear power ambitions.

During a presentation, the NRA said it had issued 312 permits covering the design, transport and importation of radioactive devices.

The Authority had developed seven regulations submitted to Parliament and were awaiting maturity, it said, and appealed for support to facilitate their passage.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.