Public basic schools resume today after strike suspension

Audio By Carbonatix
Public basic schools across the country are expected to resume normal academic activities on Monday, October 12, following the suspension of a nationwide strike by pre-tertiary teacher unions.
The strike, declared on September 25, 2026, by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, was suspended on Friday following an agreement with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on outstanding allowances and arrears.
The union leadership urged members to return to the classroom on Monday while engagements on their outstanding grievance continued.
The suspension followed engagements with the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment and the Council of State earlier on Friday.
Mr Thomas Musah, General Secretary of GNAT, urged members to resume work, saying discussions with the FWSC on promotion and deprived-area allowances, as well as outstanding arrears, had been concluded.
Mr Jacob Anaba, President of NAGRAT, assured teachers that outstanding arrears owed them would be paid.
He said calls by well-meaning Ghanaians for the unions to suspend the strike underscored the importance of teachers’ services.
“We hope not to go to this length of industrial action again. We urge everyone, including the media and the public, to join the advocacy for improved conditions of service for teachers,” he added.
Dr George Smith-Graham, Chief Executive Officer of the FWSC, said the Government would announce the modalities for paying the deprived-area allowance in January 2027.
He said arrears relating to promotion and placement would be paid to 51,000 teachers by October 16, with the remaining payments expected to be completed by the end of October.
Dr Smith-Graham said negotiations on the complementary digital instruction support allowance had been concluded, with payment expected in November 2026.
He added that negotiations on the continuous professional development allowance had also been completed, with payment expected in December 2026.
However, negotiations on other outstanding issues would continue, he said.
The unions embarked on the strike over delays in placing promoted staff on their appropriate salary scales and the non-payment of promotion allowances and arrears
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