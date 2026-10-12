Ghana risks 10% to 100% tariffs on exports to US under Trump’s threats as it moves to join BRICS

Ghana’s decision to seek BRICS partner status has raised questions about its exposure to US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, including an additional 10% levy for countries aligning with what the US president calls the grouping’s “anti-American policies” and a separate 100% warning tied to replacing the US dollar.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Cabinet has approved Ghana’s decision to join first as a partner country, with the aim of becoming a full member later.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs

He said he had officially conveyed the decision to India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and sought India’s support.

According to Mr Ablakwa, most of Ghana’s international partners have already been informed. He maintains that Ghana will retain its non-aligned position, with foreign policy guided by the country’s interests rather than allegiance to any particular bloc.

He also revealed that the interest in BRICS predates the current administration. A report by a ministerial committee established by Cabinet in 2023 recommended that Ghana join the grouping.

The government sees the move as an opportunity to broaden its development partnerships, attract investment and support industrialisation.

Ghana already trades extensively with the grouping.

Four of its five largest export destinations in 2025—the United Arab Emirates, India, South Africa and China—are BRICS members.

Switzerland was the exception.

Ghana's decision to join BRICS comes against the backdrop of Trump’s repeated warnings over BRICS and efforts to reduce dependence on the dollar.

In November 2024, before returning to office, Trump threatened 100% tariffs on BRICS countries if they created a new currency or supported another currency to replace the US dollar. He repeated that warning after taking office, on January 30, 2025.

US President Donald Trump

In July 2025, he issued a separate threat.

“Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy,” he wrote on social media.

Trump did not explain what would qualify as an “anti-American” policy. An administration source subsequently told Reuters that the tariff would depend on countries taking such policy actions, rather than apply immediately because of membership.

The two warnings therefore have different conditions.

The 100% threat concerned replacing the dollar, while the later 10% threat referred more broadly to policies Washington considered anti-American. They do not establish a tariff range automatically applying to countries seeking BRICS membership or partner status.

For Ghana, the dollar question has become more relevant because a new banking arrangement allows businesses to pay Chinese suppliers without first obtaining US dollars.

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Johnson Asiama, disclosed that Stanbic Bank was piloting the service, with GCB preparing a similar arrangement.

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Johnson Asiama

Eligible payments can be initiated from Ghana cedi accounts, while suppliers in China receive yuan.

The service uses China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System. Stanbic’s published guidance describes it as an additional route for eligible yuan transactions. Dollar payments and other established channels remain available.

For importers, the arrangement could make payments more straightforward and reduce the need for multiple currency conversions. Whether it lowers costs will depend on the exchange rates and fees offered.

It also raises a question about how Washington might interpret Ghana’s efforts to reduce reliance on dollar payments alongside its BRICS bid.

Using yuan for some trade payments does not, by itself, establish that Ghana is backing a currency to replace the dollar. There is also no indication that the US administration has classified the arrangement as grounds for either threatened tariff.

Trade concessions raise another set of questions.

China’s zero-tariff policy offers Ghanaian exporters improved access to its market. However, comments from the Finance Ministry suggest Ghana has also offered tariff concessions on some Chinese goods.

In October 2025, Fredrick Amissah, Technical Advisor to the Finance Minister, said some reciprocity was necessary because Ghana and China were both developing countries, citing World Trade Organisation rules.

“I can tell you on authority that we have less than 150 products that we have offered to zero the—I mean, zero tariffs,” he said.

It remains unclear which products were offered, whether the concessions have taken effect and what their implications would be for local manufacturers.

China’s ambassador subsequently said in November 2025 that its zero-tariff offer did not require Ghana to reciprocate. Government therefore needs to clarify whether the concessions described by Mr Amissah remain part of the arrangement.

The products selected will matter.

Cheaper machinery and raw materials could help Ghanaian businesses reduce costs and expand production. Consumers could also benefit from cheaper goods.

But removing tariffs on finished products that compete directly with local production could put manufacturers under greater pressure.

Increased imports could deepen dependence on foreign production unless investment helps Ghana produce more locally.

That makes the terms of any agreements important.

Investment would need to create opportunities for Ghanaian firms and workers if it is to deliver the jobs and industrial growth government seeks. Partner status or membership alone does not guarantee those outcomes.

For now, Ghana is pursuing BRICS partner status while maintaining that the decision is consistent with its non-aligned foreign policy.

Trump’s warnings predate that decision, and whether Washington would apply either threat to Ghana remains unclear.

Government will therefore need to explain what it expects to gain, what commitments it intends to make and how it would manage any consequences for local manufacturers and exporters selling to the US.

Mr Ablakwa says a policy paper underpins the decision. Government should release it so the public can understand the expected benefits, the risks considered and how this latest approach fits into Ghana’s foreign policy.

Foreign Minister Ablakwa says International partners have been informed. Ghanaians should also be given the full details.

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