Education Minister commends teacher unions for suspending nationwide strike

The Ministry of Education has commended the three teacher unions for suspending their nationwide strike following negotiations with the Government and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

The Ministry described the decision as a positive step towards resolving outstanding concerns through dialogue, mutual understanding, and constructive engagement in the interest of teachers and learners.

In a statement issued on Friday, signed by Mr Hashmin Mohammed, Press Secretary to the Ministry, it reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with the unions, the FWSC and other relevant stakeholders to address outstanding issues and improve teachers’ welfare.

The unions – Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG) – embarked on a strike on September 25 due to failure by the Government to address their conditions of service.

The statement said the Ministry remained committed to ensuring stability and continuity in the delivery of quality education while efforts were made to resolve the concerns raised by the unions.

The Ministry also expressed appreciation to teachers, parents, learners and other stakeholders for their patience and resilience during the industrial action.

It urged all parties to sustain the spirit of cooperation and good faith to consolidate the gains made through negotiations.

The statement reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening industrial harmony and creating an enabling environment in which teachers were valued, supported, and empowered to contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s education transformation agenda.

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