WIWIK launches new leadership development pathway for Ghanaian university students

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WIWIK (What I Wish I Knew), which has impacted more than 10,000 students and alumni through its traditional conference model, is embarking on a new chapter focused on depth, continuity and action with the launch of WIWIK 100, a leadership development programme designed to equip Ghanaian university students with practical skills, mentorship and opportunities to drive community impact.
The programme’s virtual summit is scheduled for November 27, 2026.
Under the theme “Discover. Develop. Lead.”, WIWIK 100 will introduce a structured leadership journey comprising a virtual summit, a leadership boot camp and an 18-month fellowship.
Founder of WIWIK, Dr Bernard Kwame Tawiah, said the initiative was designed to help young people translate inspiration into meaningful action.
“A conference can inspire a young person. But what happens after the event ends?” he asked, explaining that WIWIK 100 would help participants develop leadership skills, access goal-aligned mentorship and lead initiatives that serve their communities.
The virtual summit will help participants identify their strengths, explore their leadership potential and develop personal 12-month action plans. Selected participants will subsequently undergo practical leadership training through a boot camp before progressing to the fellowship, which will offer 18 months of mentorship and opportunities to lead community projects.
As part of preparations, WIWIK has undertaken a nationwide volunteer recruitment drive to support programme delivery, student engagement and communications.
The initiative is open to students at Level 200 or above in accredited universities in Ghana, subject to the relevant selection requirements.
Prospective participants, mentors, partners and supporters can obtain further information at https://wiwikfoundation.org/.
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