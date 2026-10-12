Ato Forson leads Ghana’s push for investment at IMF–World Bank meetings

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is leading Ghana’s delegation to the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group in Bangkok, Thailand, with investment, economic reforms and fiscal stability high on the agenda.

The meetings, which run from October 12 to 18, bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, development partners and global investors to discuss challenges facing the global economy.

Dr Forson is joined by Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Asiama and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the central bank.

The delegation is expected to hold bilateral discussions with senior IMF and World Bank officials, participate in investor briefings and ministerial meetings, and engage in the sovereign debt roundtable and discussions with private sector representatives.

The meetings come after Ghana completed the final review of its Extended Credit Facility arrangement in July 2026 and moved towards a 36-month Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), a non-financing IMF programme.

According to the government, the PCI is intended to help sustain long-term fiscal stability and reassure development partners and investors of Ghana’s commitment to preserving its economic gains.

The Bangkok engagements will provide an opportunity for the delegation to discuss implementation of the programme and the reforms required to support its objectives.

Dr Forson is also expected to highlight Ghana’s recent economic gains and commitment to fiscal discipline, while outlining priorities for the government’s new economic programme, scheduled to be unveiled in the 2027 Budget in November.

His engagements will focus on strengthening partnerships with multilateral institutions, attracting investment into key sectors and advocating for a global financial system that better responds to the needs of emerging and developing economies.

Speaking at the recent Monetary Policy Committee meeting, Dr Asiama said Ghana would use the annual meetings to fine-tune the PCI and agree on key issues guiding its implementation.

He also indicated that Ghana would work with its African partners to advance discussions on reforming the global financial architecture.

Beyond the official delegation, civil society representatives, independent economists and business leaders from Ghana are expected to attend. Joy Business understands that some Members of Parliament will also participate.

The meetings take place against a backdrop of concerns about high debt, rising energy costs and the uneven benefits of the artificial intelligence boom.

In her curtain-raiser speech in Singapore on October 7, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned that these pressures posed risks to the global economy and called for decisive policy action.

World Bank President Ajay Banga also told Reuters that, although global growth had proved more resilient than feared following disruptions to oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, pressures were building from rising diesel and fertiliser prices and the prospect of severe El Niño conditions.

For Ghana, the meetings offer an opportunity to build investor confidence, strengthen international partnerships and secure support for the next phase of its economic reforms.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.