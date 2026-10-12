Ghana earns top US ranking in fight against human trafficking

Ghana has been upgraded to Tier 1 in the United States Department of State’s 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report.

The ranking, the highest in the United States of America’s assessment, reflects improvements in Ghana’s efforts to investigate trafficking cases, prosecute suspects and secure convictions.

The Tier 1 classification recognises countries assessed as meeting the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking.

Dr Naa Momo Lartey, Ghana’s Gender Minister who announced this at the 3rd quarter meeting of the Human Trafficking Management Board in Accra commended all partner institutions for the sterling efforts in moving Ghana to the Tier 1 ranking.

What it means is that Ghana has fully complied with the key indications required to reach such status and therefore could lobby for funding to undertake human trafficking operations.

Ms Abena Annobea Asare, Secretary to the Board who threw more light on the ranking said Ghana had been on the Tier 2 ranking for years and therefore the new ranking was a huge recognition.

However, the assessment identified some weaknesses in the country’s capacity to investigate trafficking linked to online scams and fraudulent recruitments, she maintained that it was a leverage to do more in that area.

She expressed optimism that the gaps identified would be worked on and have a robust system in human trafficking management adding that “this ranking is more deeper and goes beyond what we see.”

According to the report Ghana investigated 222 human trafficking cases in 2025, comprising 83 sex trafficking cases, 132 forced labour cases and seven cases involving unspecified forms of trafficking.

In the same period under review 212 suspected traffickers were prosecuted including 31 suspects in sex trafficking cases, 57 in forced labour cases and 124 in cases involving unspecified forms of trafficking.



The courts secured 28 convictions, comprising 14 each for sex trafficking and forced labour, and these figures indicate an increase in prosecutions compared with 2024.

In 2024 65 suspects were prosecuted and 25 secured convictions, although the number of investigations declined from 273 to 222.



The report also highlighted Ghana’s cooperation with international partners, including INTERPOL and foreign governments, in joint operations against trafficking networks. Those operations are said to have led to the identification and repatriation of 756 foreign trafficking victims.



Despite the improved ranking, the report said shelter capacity remained inadequate, particularly for adult victims, while some law enforcement officers had used personal funds to provide temporary assistance to victims because of insufficient resources.

The report further raised concerns about the capacity of law enforcement agencies to investigate cyber-enabled trafficking, including fraudulent online recruitment schemes linked to forced labour.

The report indicated that although 18 courts had received specialised training and adopted procedures for cases involving women and children, some courts still lacked judges and prosecutors with the necessary training to handle trafficking cases.



The Report said human trafficking continued to involve sexual exploitation and forced labour, including cases facilitated through recruitment networks and digital platforms.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.