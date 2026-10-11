Ghana’s BRICS bid must be guided by national interest – International Affairs Analyst

International affairs analyst and legal researcher Prince Anuwar-Sadat Amadu has urged the government to ensure that Ghana’s bid to join BRICS is guided by national interests, economic analysis and strategic diplomatic considerations.

Speaking in separate interviews on Skyy Power FM and Pent Radio in Takoradi, Prince Sadat acknowledged the potential economic and diplomatic benefits of membership but cautioned against presenting it as an automatic solution to Ghana’s economic challenges.

He said the decision should be assessed in the context of the changing global order, Ghana’s constitutional obligations, its foreign policy traditions and the practical benefits the country could derive from membership.

BRICS and the changing global order

Prince Sadat traced the principles underpinning BRICS to earlier efforts by developing countries to secure greater representation in international affairs. He cited the 1955 Bandung Conference, the establishment of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1961, the formation of the Group of 77 in 1964 and calls for a New International Economic Order in 1974.

He said BRICS reflected the growing influence of emerging economies in an international system historically dominated by established Western powers.

The term BRIC was coined in 2001 by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill to describe the economic potential of Brazil, Russia, India and China. The grouping held its first leaders’ summit in 2009 and later expanded to include South Africa and other emerging economies.

Prince Sadat, who is also President and Country Director of Future Leaders Model United Nations, Ghana, cautioned that the shift towards a multipolar international order did not necessarily guarantee equality among participating countries.

He said Ghana needed to consider the differences in economic power, technological capacity and negotiating influence between smaller economies and larger emerging powers.

Economic opportunities and limitations

Prince Sadat said the central question was whether BRICS membership would advance Ghana’s economic transformation and diplomatic interests, rather than whether the grouping was viewed as a rival to Western-led institutions.

He identified trade diversification, foreign direct investment, industrial development, technology transfer, infrastructure financing and access to emerging markets as potential benefits.

However, he stressed that membership would not automatically provide financial assistance or guarantee economic growth.

He also distinguished between joining BRICS and becoming a member of the New Development Bank, which has separate membership requirements, financing arrangements and project approval procedures.

He urged the government to clarify whether Ghana intended to pursue membership of the bank and explain the associated financial commitments and potential development benefits.

Focus on industrialisation and value addition

Prince Sadat said Ghana’s dependence on exporting primary commodities while importing higher-value manufactured goods remained a concern.

He argued that diversifying trading partners would not, on its own, address the structural weaknesses of the economy.

Instead, he said Ghana should use expanded international partnerships to strengthen domestic industrialisation, improve technological capacity and increase local value addition.

He cited gold, cocoa and other natural resources as commodities from which the country could derive greater benefits through local processing and industrial development.

He said the success of Ghana’s engagement with BRICS should therefore be assessed by whether it helped the country move towards producing and exporting more competitive, value-added goods, rather than simply increasing trade volumes.

Diplomatic considerations

Prince Sadat said Ghana must also consider how BRICS membership could affect its relationships with existing development partners.

He noted that Ghana’s foreign policy had traditionally emphasised non-alignment, Pan-Africanism, multilateral cooperation and national sovereignty.

He therefore advocated an approach based on strategic autonomy and multi-alignment, allowing Ghana to deepen relations with BRICS members without undermining its cooperation with the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and international financial institutions.

He also noted that the increased use of local currencies in transactions among some BRICS economies could help reduce certain transaction costs and dependence on the US dollar.

However, he said the benefits of such arrangements would depend on currency stability, trade patterns, settlement infrastructure and associated financial risks.

Constitutional requirements and parliamentary oversight

On the legal implications of Ghana’s proposed membership, Prince Sadat referred to Articles 40, 73 and 75 of the 1992 Constitution, which address aspects of the country’s international relations and the treatment of international agreements.

He said a Cabinet decision to apply for membership of an international grouping did not, by itself, constitute the conclusion of a treaty requiring parliamentary ratification.

However, he stressed that any subsequent legally binding agreements or financial commitments would need to be assessed against the applicable constitutional requirements.

He called for transparency about the obligations Ghana might assume, including financial commitments, institutional arrangements and international agreements.

He also said parliamentary oversight and public accountability should form part of the national discussion, particularly where public funds or legally binding commitments were involved.

Government urged to explain policy shift

Prince Sadat questioned the government’s apparent change in position on BRICS membership.

He recalled that President John Dramani Mahama, during an engagement at Chatham House in June 2026, indicated that joining BRICS was not then under consideration and emphasised Ghana’s regional economic integration priorities.

In October 2026, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced Cabinet’s decision for Ghana to formally pursue membership of the grouping.

Prince Sadat acknowledged that governments could revise foreign policy in response to changing circumstances but said significant changes should be supported by clear explanations and evidence-based justification.

He urged the government to disclose the strategic and economic considerations behind the decision, including any cost-benefit assessment, anticipated investment opportunities and implications for Ghana’s existing international partnerships.

He said the call for accountability should not be interpreted as opposition to expanding Ghana’s diplomatic and economic relationships. Rather, he argued, major foreign policy decisions should be scrutinised to ensure they serve the country’s long-term development interests.

Measuring the benefits

Prince Sadat said Ghana should neither reject BRICS on ideological grounds nor assume that membership would automatically deliver economic prosperity.

He urged the government to assess the opportunities and risks against Ghana’s constitutional framework, economic priorities and commitment to diplomatic independence.

He also said any BRICS strategy should complement Ghana’s commitments to ECOWAS, the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He argued that the value of membership should ultimately be measured by tangible outcomes, including investment, industrial development, job creation, technology transfer, improved export competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.

“The central question is not simply whether Ghana joins BRICS, but what the country negotiates, what obligations it assumes and what measurable benefits ultimately accrue to the Ghanaian people,” he said.

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