‘Big Push’: Government assures contractors of prompt payments

Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Minister of Roads and Highways, has assured contractors executing the government's ‘Big Push’ Road Infrastructure programme of prompt payments once certificates are raised.

“What used to happen in the past is that for two to three years, contractors aren’t paid and that era is no longer with us, especially with the road projects President John Dramani Mahama has started”, he stated.

Mr Governs Agbodza indicated that: “We don’t have certificates lying down for six months and one year; nothing like that is happening because we are paying the contractors, even arrears under the ‘Big Push’.

The Minister gave the assurance in an interview with the media after he inspected work on the rehabilitation of the 48-kilometre Sunyani-Atronie-Acherensua Road project at Antwikrom in the Sunyani Municipality.

Alexiboam Company Limited is executing the project, which is expected to be completed within two years, and has begun major works on asphaltic overlays on portions of the road.

Mr Governs Agbodza also inspected progress on the 34-kilometre Sunyani Outer Ring Road project, which is also being asphalted, and expressed satisfaction with the work on both projects so far.

Kofi Job Company Limited is executing the Outer Ring Road under the ‘Big Push’ programmes scheduled to be completed within two years.

Mr Agbodza indicated that funding was readily available to pay contractors and asked them to work hard and speed up for the completion of the ‘Big Push’ road projects nationwide.

He assured that: “Once contractors raise their certificates, then they are paid”, and cautioned the contractors against shoddy work.

Mr Alex Boampong, the Chief Executive Officer of the Alexiboam Company Limited, pledged the company’s commitment to complete the projects even before the stipulated period.

He said that the construction of the Tano Bridge between Ntotroso and Acherensua slowed down the project execution; however, added work on the bridge was about 90 per cent complete.

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