Mentapulse Africa’s Health and Labour Summit calls for better working conditions to retain skilled professionals

Mentapulse Africa has brought together policymakers, labour representatives, employers, researchers and professionals to discuss Ghana’s workforce challenges and explore ways to improve working conditions and retain skilled talent.

The discussions took place at the Ghana Health and Labour Summit 2026, organised by Mentapulse Africa at the University of Ghana, Legon, with a focus on workplace wellness, decent employment and the retention of trained professionals.

A key issue at the summit was the migration of skilled workers and the difficulty some sectors face in retaining experienced professionals.

Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, who addressed the gathering, said the government planned to recruit 16,500 health professionals in 2026, with financial clearance secured ahead of the exercise to ensure new recruits would not work without pay.

“Government plans to recruit 16,500 health professionals in 2026, and with financial clearance secured ahead of recruitment, so that no new recruit works without pay,” she said.

The planned recruitment comes amid concerns about staffing shortages in some health facilities and unemployment among trained health professionals.

Ms Bampoe Addo, however, stressed that recruitment alone would not resolve the challenge of retaining skilled workers, highlighting the need for working environments that encourage professionals to build their careers in Ghana.

Representing the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Chief Labour Officer Dauda Ibrahim Braimah said workers’ decisions to remain in the country were shaped by factors beyond salary.

“Ultimately, retention depends on quality of life, including housing, security, transportation, and workplace culture,” he said.

He said the Labour Ministry was pursuing reforms to strengthen labour market governance, improve working conditions and expand access to decent employment.

The ministry is also engaging social partners to ensure labour laws and institutions respond to changing workplace realities, including technological developments and evolving employment expectations.

Mr Braimah called for coordinated action among government, employers, educational institutions, professional associations and workers to address the challenge.

He said employers must invest in their workforce, educational institutions should align training with labour market needs, and workers must commit to continuous professional development.

The summit provided a platform for stakeholders to examine how employment policies, workplace conditions, skills development and worker welfare could contribute to a more sustainable workforce.

Through the gathering, Mentapulse Africa brought health and labour sector concerns into a shared discussion on how Ghana can create decent employment opportunities while encouraging skilled professionals to remain and work in the country.

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