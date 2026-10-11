President Mahama ends Resetting Ghana tour of Ahafo Region

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday ended his two-day Resetting Ghana Tour of the Ahafo Region with an assurance to the chiefs and people that they would receive their fair share of national development.

Speaking at a Citizens’ Engagement in Goaso to climax the tour, the President expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of the region for their support in the 2024 General Election.

He noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won five out of the six parliamentary seats in the region.

The nationwide Resetting Ghana Tour is aimed at bringing governance closer to the grassroots, inspecting ongoing infrastructure projects and engaging directly with citizens and traditional authorities.

The President highlighted key government interventions and policies, including road construction under the Big Push Infrastructure Development Programme, economic recovery efforts, the Free Primary Healthcare Initiative, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCares), the District Assemblies Common Fund and preparations towards Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary Celebration.

On agriculture, President Mahama outlined measures to boost production through poultry farming, the Farmer Service Centres initiative and irrigation development projects.

He said, as part of preparations for Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary Celebration, he had directed that roads within all 16 regional capitals, including Goaso, be rehabilitated or constructed.

The President noted that work had already commenced on selected roads in Accra and would be extended to other regional capitals.

On healthcare, he said the Government had implemented the Free Primary Healthcare Programme to provide accessible healthcare services to all Ghanaians without financial barriers.

President Mahama also highlighted the establishment of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, popularly known as MahamaCares, to support the treatment of chronic and high-cost medical conditions, including cancer and kidney diseases requiring dialysis.

He said the initiative was intended to reduce the financial burden on affected individuals and their families.

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