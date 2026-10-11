Banking and Finance | National

BoG develops AI rules for financial sector

Source: GNA  
  11 October 2026 7:39am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is developing a directive to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial sector, as it seeks to promote innovation while addressing emerging risks.

 Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, said AI had the potential to improve credit assessment, fraud detection, customer service, risk management and operational efficiency in financial services.

However, he cautioned that technology also introduced risks relating to data quality, model risk, cybersecurity and consumer protection.

“Our approach will seek to promote responsible experimentation and innovation while ensuring appropriate governance throughout the AI lifecycle,” he said.

Dr Asiama announced this at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Association of Banks in Accra on Thursday.

The proposed directive forms part of the bank’s broader efforts to strengthen regulatory and supervisory frameworks as digitalisation transforms financial services.

Dr Asiama said digitalisation had improved efficiency, convenience and financial inclusion but had also created new channels through which risks could emerge.

He identified cybersecurity, digital fraud, data protection, third-party dependencies and cloud computing among the areas receiving increasing supervisory attention.

The Governor said the bank continued to work with the Ghana Association of Banks and industry players to facilitate the implementation of its revised Cyber and Information Security Directive.

The bank also intended to undertake thematic reviews focusing on the implementation of the revised directive.

Dr Asiama urged bank boards and senior management to treat cybersecurity and operational resilience as core business risks rather than merely technology issues.

He said regulatory and supervisory frameworks must continue to evolve in response to technological change and increasingly interconnected financial risks.

The Governor called on banks to build strong risk-management cultures and sustainable business models to ensure that innovation supported the development of a resilient financial sector.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group