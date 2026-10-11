Court fines miner for breaking into gold buying shop

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tarkwa Circuit Court has fined a small-scale miner GH¢7,200.00 for breaking into a gold buying shop in Wassa- Nkran in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.
Romanus Bangter,19, would serve two years in prison if he fails to pay the fine.
He pleaded guilty to causing unlawful damage and unlawful entry and was convicted on his own plea.
Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Lartey told the court presided over by Her Honour Bernice Mensima Ackon that Mathias Dagwine, the complainant, is a small-scale miner and gold buyer who resides in Wassa- Nkran with Bangter.
He said on July 17, 2026, at about 10:00 pm, the complainant, after closing work, locked his gold buying shop located along the Wassa -Nkran main street and retired to bed.
According to ASP Lartey, around 1:00 am on July 18, 2026, a witness in the case went to the complainant’s house and informed him that thieves had broken into his shop.
He said the complainant and the unit committee chairman in the town rushed to the scene and found out that Bangter had cut open the metal container and entered the shop to steal.
The two arrested Bangter and handed him over to the Aboso police, where a formal complaint was made against him.
The Prosecutor said Bangter admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement, led the police to the crime scene, and demonstrated how he carried out the act.
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