Ghana Psychological Association calls for greater involvement of people with lived experience in mental health care

The Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) has called for people with lived experience of mental health conditions to play a greater role in shaping mental health policies and services in Ghana.

The call comes amid concerns about access to psychological care, with a nationwide survey cited by the Association finding that 32.2 per cent of adults aged 18 to 69 screened positive for probable depression.

In a statement to mark World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2026, the GPA said improving mental health care required more than professional expertise, emphasising the importance of listening to people who had experienced mental health challenges.

The statement was issued under the global theme, “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change”.

The Association said people with lived experience should not be treated merely as recipients of care but recognised as contributors whose insights could help make mental health services more responsive, compassionate and culturally appropriate.

It called for their involvement in developing policies, planning interventions and evaluating the quality of care.

“People with lived experience are not merely recipients of care. Their insights can help shape more responsive, compassionate and culturally appropriate mental health services,” the statement read.

Stigma and cost hinder access

The GPA expressed concern that people living with mental health conditions in Ghana continued to face stigma, discrimination and the financial burden of accessing care.

It said some people suffered in silence for fear of being judged, misunderstood or labelled, while others did not know where to seek help.

According to the Association, these barriers could delay treatment and worsen the distress experienced by individuals and their families.

The GPA also noted that approximately one in eight people globally lives with a mental disorder, underscoring the need to strengthen mental health promotion and expand access to appropriate services.

It urged the government, health authorities, educational institutions, employers, the media, religious and traditional leaders, and development partners to work together to improve mental health care.

The Association said support should extend beyond hospitals to schools, workplaces, universities and communities to ensure people could access appropriate services where they lived, learned and worked.

“Every Ghanaian must help build a society where people can speak about their mental health without fear or shame, receive appropriate care with dignity, and contribute meaningfully to decisions affecting their lives,” it stated.

GPA urges early intervention

The Association encouraged individuals and families to seek professional help when emotional or psychological difficulties arose.

It stressed that seeking support should be viewed as a responsible step towards well-being rather than a sign of weakness.

Mental health professionals, the statement said, had an important role in providing assessment, psychological interventions, rehabilitation and support for recovery.

The GPA called for a society in which people could speak openly about their mental health without fear or shame, receive care with dignity and participate in decisions affecting their lives.

“Let us move from listening to action. Let us build mental health services with people, not merely for them. Real voices must lead to real change,” the Association said.

The statement was signed by the GPA’s National Public Relations Officer, Dr Isaac Newman Arthur, on October 10, 2026.

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