Violence against girls must be tackled through individual responsibility – Gender advocate

Gender advocate Victoria Agyemang has called on individuals, families, communities and institutions to take responsibility for ending violence, discrimination and harmful practices against girls.

In a statement to mark the 2026 International Day of the Girl Child, observed on October 11, Ms Agyemang said laws, policies and public campaigns alone could not eliminate violence without a commitment from individuals to challenge harmful social norms, promote equality and protect girls’ rights.

“Violence ends with you as an individual. Before we point fingers at institutions, governments and society, we must first examine our own attitudes, actions and silence towards the abuse and discrimination girls experience daily,” she said.

Ms Agyemang acknowledged progress in promoting girls’ education, gender equality and child protection but said many girls continued to face sexual harassment, child marriage, domestic violence, exploitation and limited opportunities to fulfil their potential.

She said some harmful practices had become normalised in communities, making it difficult for victims to speak out or seek justice.

Ms Agyemang urged society to move beyond commemorative events, social media campaigns and public declarations and take practical steps to guarantee girls’ safety, education and empowerment.

“Every girl deserves to grow up in an environment where she feels safe, valued, respected and empowered to pursue her dreams without fear of violence or discrimination. We cannot continue to celebrate girls on October 11 and remain silent when their rights are violated on October 12 and beyond,” she said.

The 2026 International Day of the Girl Child is being observed under the theme, “End child marriage and invest in girls' rights”. The annual observance seeks to celebrate girls, amplify their voices and promote their participation and leadership.

Call for action from families and communities

Ms Agyemang urged parents and guardians to create safe environments where girls could express themselves freely, report abuse and receive support without intimidation or victim-blaming.

She also called on boys and men to help prevent gender-based violence by rejecting harmful stereotypes, promoting respectful relationships and challenging behaviour that undermines the dignity of girls and women.

“The responsibility to end violence should not be placed solely on victims. Perpetrators must be held accountable while communities work collectively to prevent abuse,” she said.

She urged educational institutions to strengthen child protection mechanisms, promote gender-sensitive education and establish accessible reporting systems for harassment, bullying and other forms of violence.

Traditional authorities, religious leaders and other community influencers were also encouraged to use their platforms to challenge discriminatory cultural practices and promote positive attitudes towards girls.

“Sometimes, violence thrives not because people support it openly, but because those who witness it choose to remain silent.

“Our silence can protect perpetrators, but our voices and actions can protect vulnerable girls. We must therefore become the change we want to see in our communities,” she said.

Investing in girls’ futures

Ms Agyemang said access to quality education, mentorship, leadership opportunities and essential services was critical to empowering girls and building an inclusive society.

She described investment in girls as a development priority, noting that educated, healthy and empowered girls could contribute significantly to the social and economic advancement of their communities and countries.

She urged the government and relevant institutions to strengthen enforcement of existing child protection laws and ensure that survivors of violence had access to justice, counselling and other essential support services.

Ms Agyemang also encouraged girls to believe in their abilities, pursue their ambitions and resist discriminatory societal expectations.

“To every girl out there, your voice matters, your dreams are valid, and your future should never be limited by violence, fear or discrimination.

“You deserve a society that protects your rights, respects your choices and provides opportunities for you to become everything you aspire to be,” she said.

She called on Ghanaians to use the International Day of the Girl Child to reflect on their conduct and renew their commitment to protecting girls.

“Ending violence is not only the responsibility of government, law enforcement agencies or gender advocates. It begins with how you treat the girl in your home, the girl in your classroom, the girl in your community and every girl whose path crosses yours.

“Violence ends with you. Be the reason a girl feels safe, respected and empowered, not the reason she lives in fear,” Ms Agyemang added.

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