Ghana–Holy See agreement heads to Parliament after Cabinet approval

Audio By Carbonatix
Cabinet has approved a longstanding Host Country Agreement between Ghana and the Holy See, clearing the way for its submission to Parliament for ratification.
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the decision on Friday, October 9, 2026, during a meeting with the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, Archbishop Julien Kaboré.
The agreement seeks to set out the framework governing relations between the two parties, including provisions on special rights, privileges and immunities for ecclesiastical officeholders and Catholic faithful in Ghana.
Mr Ablakwa said the agreement aligns with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and addresses an outstanding issue between the Ghanaian government and the Apostolic Nunciature.
He praised officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their efforts in advancing the agreement and acknowledged the support of President John Dramani Mahama and the Attorney-General in bringing the process to this stage.
Following Cabinet’s approval, Parliament is expected to consider the agreement for ratification under Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution.
Ghana’s formal diplomatic relationship with the Holy See predates the arrival of the country’s first Apostolic Nuncio in 1976.
Mr Ablakwa also recognised the Catholic Church’s contribution to national development, highlighting its work in education and healthcare through institutions serving communities across Ghana.
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