Luv FM Corporate Games 2026: Kumasi Central Prisons, Amanfiman Bank win big amid fun

Corporate institutions in the Ashanti Region gathered for yet another thrilling and energetic day at the Luv FM Corporate Games 2026.

The event brought together more than 22 corporate institutions for sporting activities aimed at promoting physical fitness, workplace relationships and business networking.

Activities on the day included football, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, Ludo, sack bag races, line-and-spoon races and penalty kicks for chief executives of participating companies.

The event saw the Kumasi Central Prisons team emerging overall winners of the much-anticipated 2026 football competition.

The team attributed their victory to discipline, determination and tactical changes during the match.

Speaking after the victory, leader of the group, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, Richmond Oppong, said the players remained focused despite having only three days of training ahead of the competition.

He indicated that the team’s defensive discipline and strategic substitutions to overpower their opponents saw them perform peerlessly and tactically on the field despite locking horns with Rango Construction Limited.

“The main strategy for us was dedication and the referee was our challenge, but we still managed to secure the win,” he said.

DSP Oppong further expressed excitement about the achievement and confidence in defending the trophy in future editions.

Other winners of the day's activities included Amenfiman Community Bank, which won the table tennis and volleyball competitions, while GLICO emerged winners of the line-and-spoon race and draft competition. CKM won the chief executives' penalty kicks contest.

Marketing and Relationship Manager at the Kumasi Unit of the Multimedia Group Limited, Maxwell Frimpong Manso, said the initiative was designed to encourage workers to stay physically active.

He also highlighted that the event created opportunities for businesses to build relationships and explore partnerships outside their usual work environment.

He further commended the sponsors and partners for supporting the event through funding, products, refreshments and other services, while encouraging more businesses to participate in future editions.

“We appreciate several businesses also supporting the event through sponsorship, refreshments, products and other services,” he noted.

Participating businesses also described the games as a valuable platform for promoting their products and services, increasing brand visibility and engaging potential customers.

They said the event created opportunities to introduce new products, generate customer interest and establish business connections.

The businesses were optimistic that the games would provide more opportunities for corporate engagement, product promotion and business-to-business partnerships.

The Luv FM Corporate Games form part of the station’s efforts to bring corporate institutions together through sports, recreation and networking while providing businesses with opportunities to connect with wider audiences.

The event received support from several corporate partners and sponsors, including Meera Company Limited, BonAgro Limited, Conkfans Company Limited, General Dentessa Limited, Mid City Dental Clinic, and Coca-Cola.

Others are Ecobank, Royal Basin Hotel, Amenfiman Community Bank, Oak Specialist Hospital, Medimoses Day-to-Day Eye Clinic, Optimal Medical Diagnosis, Rango Construction Limited, and Astolinks.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.