Mental Health Alliance urges government to operationalise Mental Health Fund

The Ghana Alliance for Mental Health and Development has called on the government to operationalise the Mental Health Fund established under Section 82 of the Mental Health Act, 2012 (Act 846), to improve the financing of mental healthcare in the country.

The Fund was established to provide sustainable financing for mental healthcare delivery, improve psychiatric infrastructure, support mental health research and promote the welfare of patients and healthcare workers.

However, the Alliance says the Fund has remained dormant since its establishment in 2012, despite the growing need for investment in mental health services.

It is urging the government and relevant stakeholders to take urgent steps to activate the Fund, arguing that the country’s mental healthcare system is facing significant challenges.

The Alliance believes operationalising the Fund would provide a sustainable source of financing for mental healthcare delivery and strengthen efforts to address mental health challenges.

The call was contained in a communiqué signed by Peter Badimak Yaro, National Convenor of the Ghana Alliance for Mental Health and Development, to commemorate World Mental Health Day 2026, under the theme “Lived Experiences Heard, Real Voices, Real Change”.

“While the Mental Health Alliance commends the Government of Ghana for including four mental health conditions on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), we call on the government to significantly improve financing for mental health through actualising the Mental Health Fund and adequately resourcing it through domestic resource mobilisation. Doing this will bring about full implementation of the Mental Health Law”, the communiqué stated.

Alliance proposes 5% employment quota for persons with disabilities

The Alliance has also proposed that the government reserve a 5% employment quota in local government institutions for persons with disabilities.

It said the proposed policy should be supported by clear implementation and monitoring procedures to ensure that eligible persons benefit.

The Alliance further called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to ensure that the 5% allocation of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) is used effectively to equip beneficiaries, including persons with physical, mental and psychosocial disabilities, with employable skills and support for income-generating activities.

“Similarly, we call for increased employment of persons with disabilities, especially young people and females in the corporate and private sectors. These will be realised if the Ghana Labour Law and Disability Law are fully implemented”, the Alliance stressed.

Call to end stigma and discrimination

The Alliance called for increased advocacy by stakeholders to eliminate social stigma, prejudice, stereotypes and discrimination against persons with disabilities.

It also urged stakeholders to promote the participation of persons with disabilities and those who have recovered from mental health conditions in socioeconomic, civic and political activities.

“In particular, people with disabilities and lived experience of mental health conditions must be included as key decision-makers in designing programmes and services planned to support them”, the communiqué stated.

The Alliance stressed that people with disabilities and those with lived experience of mental health conditions should have a meaningful role in shaping the policies and services intended to support them.

Alliance urges responsible media reporting and public accountability

The Alliance said the media had a special responsibility to educate the public about mental health and disability while helping to combat stigma.

It urged media practitioners to use respectful language and protect the dignity and privacy of persons with lived experience of mental health conditions.

It also appealed to journalists to avoid sensationalism and adopt responsible, rights-based reporting on disability and mental health issues.

The Alliance proposed partnerships between the media and civil society organisations to produce educational materials and organise campaigns to promote inclusion and challenge stigma.

“Partnerships with civil society and the Creative Industry could support documentaries, short films and public education campaigns that challenge stigma, and hold institutions accountable for their commitments”, the Alliance stated.

Alliance calls for measurable results

The Alliance called on the Ministry of Finance, the Administrator of the DACF and MMDAs to strengthen transparency and accountability in disability-related funding.

It also urged relevant local government institutions to operationalise inclusive employment measures to improve access to jobs and economic opportunities for persons with disabilities.

National planning and employment agencies, it said, should integrate disability and mental health inclusion into development programmes.

Development partners, foundations and private businesses were also encouraged to invest in inclusive employment, community-based mental health services, legal accountability and sustained anti-stigma campaigns.

“We cannot continue to celebrate commitments while people remain excluded from jobs, essential services and decisions that affect their lives. Inclusion must be reflected in budgets, employment opportunities, accessible services and measurable results,” the Mental Health Alliance stated.

The Alliance reiterated that persons with disabilities and those with lived experience of mental health conditions must not merely be consulted but must meaningfully influence the policies, programmes and resources designed to support them.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.