National | Regional

Ho Central Mosque reopens amid unresolved leadership dispute that led to closure

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  11 October 2026 4:17pm
Women of Zongo Community in Aflao participated in the advocacy workshop
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The leadership dispute that led to violent clashes and a shooting incident at the Ho Central Mosque in the Volta region remains unresolved, despite the reopening of the worship space after months of closure.

Thirteen people were injured in the shooting, which occurred during clashes over the regional Islamic leadership position and resulted in the indefinite closure of the mosque.

The National Chief Imam reopened the mosque on Saturday, October 10, 2026, allowing Muslims in Ho Zongo to return for worship. However, concerns persist over the underlying disagreement and the need to prevent further violence.

Ho Zongo youth leader Mohammed Salisu Kidzah welcomed the reopening but demanded accountability for the shooting.

Speaking to Citi News, he said residents celebrated the restoration of access to the mosque, although their pursuit of justice would continue.

“We are happy for the reopening. There were a lot of people here in the morning celebrating the reopening,” he said.

Mr Kidzah urged the authorities to ensure that those responsible for the shooting face the law, warning that leaving the matter unresolved could undermine peace in the community.

He alleged that the shooting incident was not the first time at the mosque and stressed the need to address the recurring tensions.

“We want peace, and the National Chief Imam called for peace when he was here,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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