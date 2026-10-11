Techiman unites against child marriage: Joy Impact Makers Awardee leads charge on International Day of the Girl Child

The Bamiri Community Centre in Techiman in the Bono East Region came alive with energy and purpose as hundreds of schoolgirls, community leaders, and key stakeholders gathered to commemorate this year's International Day of the Girl Child.

The event, organised by the Techiman Municipal Girl Child Coordinator, Mrs Ellen White Opoku, in partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES), ActionAid Ghana, and other stakeholders, was held under the theme, "End Child Marriage and Invest in Girls' Rights."

For Mrs Opoku, who also doubles as a 2024 Joy Impact Makers Awardee, this year's commemoration was yet another testament to her unwavering dedication to championing the rights of the girl child in the Techiman Municipality and beyond.

A Recognised Champion for the Girl Child

Mrs Ellen White Opoku's recognition as a 2024 Joy Impact Makers Awardee speaks volumes about her tireless efforts to create a safer and more equitable environment for girls. Her consistent partnership with GES, ActionAid Ghana, and other stakeholders for the umpteenth time demonstrates her commitment to ensuring that the girl child's voice is heard and her rights are protected.

Speaking to JoyNews, Madam Opoku explained the rationale behind this year's theme, emphasising the urgent need for collective action.

"With cases of child marriage recorded in the area, there's a need for stakeholders to come together to advocate against this canker," she stated.

Her leadership has been instrumental in bringing together diverse stakeholders to confront the challenges facing girls in the municipality.

A Unified Front Against Child Marriage

The event drew an impressive array of personalities, including the Presiding Judge of the Techiman Circuit Court, Her Worship Sandra Xorlali Lavison, who served as the Special Guest of Honour. Also in attendance were the Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, respected Queen mothers, and hundreds of girls selected from basic and senior high schools across the municipality.

The gathering symbolised a united front against child marriage, with each stakeholder bringing their unique influence and perspective to the table.

The Law Speaks: Child Marriage is a Crime

Her Worship Sandra Xorlali Lavison delivered a powerful legal perspective on the issue, reminding attendees that child marriage is not just a social ill but a criminal offence.

"Section 14 of the Children's Act specifically speaks against child marriage," she revealed. "Section 15 of the Act speaks about the criminality of giving a child out for marriage, which could end one in prison or a fine."

Her remarks served as a stern warning to anyone considering giving their underage daughter out in marriage, reinforcing that the law is firmly on the side of the girl child.

Traditional Leaders Condemn Irresponsible Parenting

Nana Ama Asantewaa Munufie II, the Hansuahemaa and Baamuhemaa of the Techiman Traditional Council, who is herself an advocate against child marriage, expressed bewilderment at how parents could give their young daughters away in marriage.

"I wonder how parents will give their 12, 13, and 14-year-old girls to marriage," she questioned, attributing the practice to irresponsible parenting.

Her words resonated with many in attendance, highlighting the critical role families play in protecting the rights of the girl child.

Education First: A Message to the Girls

The Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, used the platform to urge the participating girls to remain focused on their education.

"Focus on your education and not on marriages," he advised. "It would affect their lives negatively."

He encouraged the girls to envision themselves as future leaders, professionals, and change-makers, reminding them that their dreams are valid and achievable through education.

He is also calling for tougher punishments for parents found guilty of giving their children away for marriage.

ActionAid Ghana Calls for Stronger Measures

For ActionAid Ghana, the Regional Programs Manager, Kwame Afram Denkyira, underscored the need for more robust interventions to end child marriage and school-related abuses.

"We need stronger measures to end child marriage and school-related abuses," he called.

His appeal reinforced ActionAid's continued commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of the girl child across Ghana.

A Day of Empowerment and Hope

The program was not just about speeches and declarations—it was about empowering the hundreds of girls who participated. They left the Bamiri Community Centre with a renewed sense of purpose, armed with knowledge about their rights and the laws that protect them.

The event served as a powerful reminder that ending child marriage requires a collective effort from all sectors of society—law enforcement, traditional authorities, educators, parents, and the girls themselves.

As the fight against child marriage continues, the Techiman Municipality has sent a clear message: the girl child belongs in the classroom, not in a marital home. Her rights must be protected, and her future must be secured.

About Mrs Ellen White Opoku

Mrs Ellen White Opoku is the Techiman Municipal Girl Child Coordinator and a 2024 Joy Impact Makers Awardee. Her recognition by JoyNews celebrates her outstanding contributions to the empowerment and protection of the girl child in Ghana. Through her consistent partnership with GES, ActionAid Ghana, and other stakeholders, she continues to be a beacon of hope for countless girls in the Techiman Municipality.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.