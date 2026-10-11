NPP orders parliamentary aspirants and their supporters to suspend campaign activities

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all prospective parliamentary aspirants, their agents and supporters to immediately suspend campaign activities, warning that anyone who flouts the directive could face disciplinary action that may affect their eligibility to contest.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 11 and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP said it had received several complaints that some members seeking to contest parliamentary primaries had begun campaigning in various constituencies.

The party described the activities as a breach of its regulations and Code of Conduct, warning that they could create an uneven playing field and undermine unity and discipline within the party.

“The party accordingly directs, with immediate effect, that all prospective parliamentary aspirants, their agents and supporters cease all forms of campaign activities,” the statement said.

The directive covers a range of activities intended to promote prospective parliamentary candidates and solicit support ahead of the party’s official electoral timetable.

These include the mounting of posters, billboards, banners and other branded materials, as well as organising rallies, meetings with polling station executives or constituency tours for campaign purposes.

The party has also prohibited the distribution of items or other inducements to delegates and party members, alongside paid media and social media advertisements promoting individual aspirants.

The NPP further warned party officers at all levels against using their positions or social media platforms to promote prospective candidates before the approved campaign period.

According to the statement, officers at the polling station, electoral area, constituency, regional and national levels, as well as members of the party’s Tertiary Students Confederacy Network (TESCON), are prohibited from posting content in support of parliamentary aspirants on platforms such as Facebook, X and Instagram.

They are also barred from facilitating activities by individuals seeking to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries prematurely.

The party warned that prospective aspirants and others who fail to comply with the directive would be dealt with under its established disciplinary procedures.

“Any person who fails to comply will be dealt with in accordance with the Party's disciplinary procedures, which may affect their eligibility to contest,” the statement said.

Constituency and regional executives have been tasked with ensuring strict compliance with the directive within their respective jurisdictions.

The NPP said it would announce the timetable and guidelines for its parliamentary processes in due course, indicating that the official arrangements for the selection of parliamentary candidates are yet to be communicated.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.