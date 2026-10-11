OmniBSIC Bank’s 11th health walk promotes fitness and business growth

OmniBSIC Bank has held its 11th annual Health Walk at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, bringing together staff, customers, businesses and members of the public to promote physical fitness, healthy living and networking.

The 12-kilometre walk took participants through major routes around Legon City Mall, PRESEC Legon, Atomic Junction, Madina Zongo Junction and Ritz Junction before returning to the stadium.

Chairperson of the Health Walk Committee, Akyaa Afreh Arhin Addo-Kufuor, said the event has become a fixture on the bank’s annual calendar, with participants returning each year because of the quality of activities and the attention given to their safety and comfort.

She said the bank has maintained the consistency of the initiative by ensuring that each edition meets participants’ expectations.

“We don't just get up and walk. We have experienced instructors, aerobics instructors. We have experienced brass band people who would give us music on the way,” she said.

She added that the bank also prioritises security to ensure participants feel safe throughout the activity.

“We work as hard as we worked for the first edition,” she said, stressing the bank’s commitment to maintaining the event’s standards as participation grows.

Head of the Corporate Communications Department, Justin Carl Arhin, said the turnout, energy and networking among participants demonstrated the value of the initiative beyond promoting physical fitness.

He noted that the event also provides opportunities for exhibitors and businesses to connect with potential customers and generate economic activity.

“Look around you, see the numbers, see the energy, see the vibe, see the networking that is going on, see the number of exhibitors who have been able to come and the kind of economic transformation that we are also achieving as a result of all the business that is going on here,” he said.

Mr Arhin said the bank was pleased with the outcome and intended to sustain the initiative, adding that it would continue to grow in scale and participation.

OmniBSIC Bank says it remains committed to initiatives that promote healthy living, strengthen community relationships and create opportunities for businesses to engage with customers beyond the banking hall.

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