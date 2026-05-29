OmniBSIC Bank and Indelible partner to deliver Ghana’s first embedded nature finance solution 

OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Ltd and Indelible, the nature fintech infrastructure company behind Pay2Nature, have signed a strategic partnership to embed nature finance into OmniBSIC Bank's corporate banking operations.

This is a market first for Ghana and for African banking.

Under the agreement, OmniBSIC Bank's Corporate Banking team will deploy Pay2Nature to route micro-contributions from everyday payment transactions to verified conservation and biodiversity projects across Africa, connecting corporate clients, Ghanaian consumers, and local communities within a single financial infrastructure.

This initiative reinforces the Bank’s commitment to Ghana’s sustainability agenda while contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15.

Through Pay2Nature's API layer and SaaS dashboard, OmniBSIC Bank will access TNFD-aligned nature and biodiversity datasets, enabling corporate clients to conduct LEAP assessments and produce disclosure-ready reporting.

Using blockchain technology, every fund flow and impact claim will be cryptographically signed, and independently verifiable - including low-cost devices operating with limited connectivity.

The partnership will soon extend beyond Ghana's borders. Planned solutions will connect the Ghanaian diaspora to verified nature projects at home and broaden access to nature-based finance as Nature asserts itself as a global asset class.

Ghana's fastest-growing bank, OmniBSIC Bank, was named Best Corporate Bank Ghana 2026 by Global Banking & Finance Review, with Managing Director Daniel Asiedu honoured as Banking CEO of the Year Ghana 2026.

The bank posted 104% growth in profit before tax to GH¢641 million in 2025, with total assets more than doubling to GH¢21.58 billion and customer deposits reaching GH¢16.56 billion.

It is from this position of scale and institutional ambition that OmniBSIC Bank now deploys nature finance infrastructure into its core operations.

“OmniBSIC Bank has always believed that banking must evolve beyond financial intermediation to become a catalyst for sustainable growth. This partnership with Indelible marks a defining moment for the financial ecosystem," Daniel Asiedu, MD of OmniBSIC Bank, said.

"By embedding Pay2Nature into our corporate banking operations, we are enabling our clients to integrate sustainability directly into their everyday transactions, with full transparency and measurable impact.

"We are particularly excited about the ability to connect businesses, consumers, and local communities to verified biodiversity projects across Africa. As we continue our growth journey, we are committed to leading innovation that aligns profitability with purpose and positions Ghana at the forefront of nature finance globally,” he added.

“OmniBSIC Bank is one of Africa’s most compelling banking stories — fastest-growing, best-in-class on corporate banking, and led by a team building for the next decade," Rajesh Savji Parmar, CEO of Indelible said.

"Pay2Nature gives OmniBSIC and its corporate clients a verifiable, cryptographically secured connection to the biodiversity assets their businesses depend on, with the reporting frameworks regulators and investors require. Ghana is at the centre of nature finance in Africa. OmniBSIC Bank is the right institution to lead it,” added.

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