OmniBSIC Bank, CSIR-IIR and Ocean Tribe Foundation launch school plastic recovery project

Representatives from OmniBSIC Bank, CSIR-IIR and Ocean Tribe Foundation, together with some students launch 'Plastics, the Waste and the Management for Teens' to equip young people with practical knowledge on environmental stewardship and responsible waste management

OmniBSIC Bank has launched a school-based plastic recovery initiative in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's Institute of Industrial Research (CSIR-IIR) and Ocean Tribe Foundation, marking a significant step towards advancing Ghana's circular economy agenda through education, environmental stewardship, and industrial innovation.

The project, themed ‘Recovering Plastics for Industry and Sustainable Environment’, was officially launched on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the Bank's Head Office in Accra.

Five senior high schools in the Greater Accra Region have been selected to participate in the pilot phase: St. John's Grammar School, Odorgonno Senior High School, Accra High School, O'Reilly Senior High School and Armed Forces Senior High School.

Fully sponsored by OmniBSIC Bank, the initiative seeks to transform plastic waste generated on school campuses into a valuable industrial resource. Through the project, plastics recovered from participating schools will be channelled into local manufacturing value chains, where they can be converted into products such as floor tiles, roofing tiles, and composite materials.

CSIR-IIR will provide the technical leadership for the programme, drawing on decades of research into plastic recovery technologies and industrial applications, while Ocean Tribe Foundation will lead environmental education and awareness activities, leveraging its expertise in ocean conservation and plastic pollution advocacy.

Addressing a growing environmental challenge

The five participating schools collectively generate an estimated 44,000 pieces of plastic waste each day. equivalent to the full seating capacity of the Accra Sports Stadium. Plastic materials, largely sachet water wrappers and plastic bottles, account for approximately 60 percent of waste generated on the campuses.

The challenge extends far beyond school grounds. Ghana generates an estimated 0.8 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, while approximately 30 percent of waste produced in the Greater Accra Region remains uncollected, often ending up in drainage systems and coastal waters. The resulting pollution poses a significant threat to marine ecosystems and livelihoods dependent on the fisheries sector.

From left to right - Dr. Richard Bayitse, Deputy Director-CSIR-IIR; Ms. Saviour Agyei, Programmes Manager, Ocean Tribe Foundation; and Mr. George Tetteh Ocansey, Divisional Head & EXCO member at OmniBSIC Bank at the launch of 'Plastics, the Waste and the Management for Teens' to equip young people with practical knowledge on environmental stewardship and responsible waste management

Turning waste into industrial resources

Implementation will begin this month with the installation of dedicated plastic recovery cages in all five schools, supported by training sessions and awareness campaigns for students and teachers on waste segregation, cleaning, storage, and recovery practices.

Over a three-month collection period, students will recover and deposit plastic materials into designated collection points. The recovered plastics will subsequently be purchased by buy-back companies and processed into semi-finished materials for supply to local manufacturers, creating a practical link between environmental action and industrial production.

OmniBSIC Bank's sponsorship covers the provision of recovery infrastructure, educational materials, logistics support, and incentives for participating students.

At the conclusion of the collection phase, recovery volumes from each school will be assessed and recognised through a series of competitive and educational activities.

A Plastic Innovation Challenge, scheduled to be announced in October 2026, will encourage students to showcase innovative products created from recovered plastics. Winners will be recognised alongside the highest-performing schools, Green Technology Clubs, and individual students at an awards ceremony planned for November 2026.

The programme will also incorporate financial literacy education, with students receiving practical guidance on savings and personal finance through OmniBSIC Bank's youth banking initiatives, including its Junior Savings Account.

Partners highlight shared commitment

Speaking at the launch, George Tetteh Ocansey, Divisional Head and Executive Committee Member of OmniBSIC Bank, said the project reflects the Bank's commitment to sustainable finance and collaborative development.

“This partnership aligns with Ghana's Sustainable Banking Principle 6 and supports Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 17. It reinforces the bank's commitment to sustainable financing by investing in education, fostering innovation in plastic waste management, and building strategic partnerships that address pressing environmental challenges. Together, through this shared commitment, we can build cleaner communities, empower young minds, and create a lasting impact for future generations,” he explained.

Dr. Richard Bayitse, Deputy Director of CSIR-IIR, described the initiative as an important bridge between scientific research and practical implementation.

“It is not waste. It is a misplaced industrial resource. CSIR has spent decades researching how to efficiently recover plastics and transform them into floor tiles, roofing tiles and composite materials for our local industry. But our laboratories cannot solve the collection problem alone. That is where this project begins, with schools, with students, and with a bank that believes in industrial ecology,” he said,

For Madam Saviour Agyei, Programmes Manager of Ocean Tribe Foundation, education remains central to long-term environmental change.

“Lasting change begins with education, empowering our students to become champions of environmental stewardship who will inspire generations to come. When a child understands the value of a clean ocean, they become its lifelong defender,” she noted.

Educational resource launched

As part of the event, OmniBSIC Bank and CSIR-IIR jointly unveiled “Plastics, the Waste and the Management for Teens”, an educational booklet developed to provide students with practical knowledge on plastic waste management, recycling practices, and environmental responsibility. Copies of the publication were presented to representatives of all five participating schools.

Supporting national and global sustainability goals

The initiative supports Ghana's Sustainable Banking Principles, national environmental sustainability objectives, and the country's broader circular economy ambitions. It also contributes directly to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

About OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Limited

OmniBSIC Bank is a fully-fledged universal bank formed through the merger of the erstwhile OmniBank and Sahel Sahara Bank. The merger was driven by the Bank of Ghana’s banking sector consolidation programme introduced in 2017, which included increasing the minimum capital requirement nearly fourfold from GH¢120 million to GH¢400 million.

The merger is considered one of the most successful in Ghana’s financial services industry, largely due to the similarities in business models and size of the two institutions, as well as the willingness of stakeholders (management, staff, and directors) to embrace the unification. This synergy positioned the new entity as a significant player in Ghana’s banking ecosystem.

OmniBSIC has since reinforced its corporate governance structures and invested in infrastructure to align with the Bank of Ghana’s regulatory standards. The Bank is committed to upholding the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and accountability and creating a reliable framework for customers to conduct their banking activities with confidence and convenience.

Headquartered in Accra’s Airport City, OmniBSIC Bank operates a network of 41 business locations across Ghana. It offers a comprehensive suite of products, services and digital solutions tailored to the needs of corporate clients, SMEs, and individuals, while actively supporting the communities in which it operates.

To ensure the delivery of an exceptional banking experience, the Bank invests heavily in technology and employee development reflected in its rigorous staff selection process and comprehensive capacity building programmes.

OmniBSIC Bank has undergone a comprehensive transformation, achieving improvements across all key areas, including financial performance. It has received numerous accolades, such as:

o Best Corporate Bank Ghana 2026 - Global Banking and Finance Review

o Outstanding Transformative Bank of the Year- Ghana Corporate Finance Awards and Gala Dinner, 2025

o Fastest Growing Digital Bank of the Year — Digital Innovation Award, 2025

o Best Corporate Bank Ghana — Global Banking and Finance Review, 2025

o Most Improved Bank for Customer Service Engagement — Africa Bank 4.0 Awards, 2025

o Bank of the Year – Ghana Business Standard Awards, 2024

o SME Bank of the Year – Ghana Credit Excellence Awards, 2024

o Best Ghanaian-Owned Emerging Brand – Made-in-Ghana Awards, 2024

o Best Corporate Bank, Ghana – Global Banking and Finance Awards, 2024

o Best Bank in Ghana – Ghana Business Awards, 2023

o Fastest Growing Corporate Bank, Ghana – Global Banking and Finance Awards, 2023

OmniBSIC Bank is currently ranked 29th on the Ghana Club 100 list by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

The Bank is a proud member of the Ghana Deposit Protection Scheme.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.