OmniBSIC Bank, Rotary partner to transform digital learning at Prince of Peace

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OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Limited, the fastest growing bank in Ghana, has donated 20 computers to Prince of Peace International School in Accra as part of a partnership with the Rotary Club of Accra-Cantonment East aimed at expanding access to digital education, robotics training and youth leadership development. The donation was made during a ceremony that also marked the commissioning of a Teacher in a Box (TIB) digital learning and robotics station and the inauguration of the school's Interact Club, Rotary International's youth service programme.
The initiative forms part of OmniBSIC Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility agenda, which focuses on education, health and wellness, environment and talent development. The project brings together the Bank's resources and Rotary's educational programmes to support technology-enabled learning for students.
The donated computers will support classroom instruction and serve as the hardware platform for the “Teacher in a Box project”, an offline digital learning system that provides access to thousands of educational resources without requiring internet connectivity. The facility will also support robotics education, helping students develop skills in coding, problem-solving and applied technology.
Representing OmniBSIC Bank at the event were George Tetteh Ocansey, Divisional Head and Sylvester Apedoe, Group Head, I.T. In his remarks on behalf of the Managing Director of the Bank Mr. Daniel Asiedu, Mr. Ocansey reaffirmed the institution's commitment to investing in education and digital skills development.
“This initiative is very important to us because it aligns with our commitment to education, youth empowerment and community development. In today's digital world, young people need the skills to innovate, think critically, and solve problems. We are pleased to donate these 20 computers to support teaching and learning, expand access to technology, and help prepare students for the future. We commend the Rotary Club of Cantonment East and the management of Prince of Peace International School for making this initiative possible,” he said.
Mr. Ocansey also congratulated the newly inaugurated Interact Club, noting that programmes that encourage service, leadership and integrity play an important role in shaping future generations. He also described the donation as a strategic investment in education and the next generation of Ghanaian innovators.
“This partnership demonstrates what can be achieved when institutions work together to improve learning outcomes for young people. OmniBSIC remains committed to supporting initiatives that expand access to technology, strengthen digital skills and create opportunities for students to thrive. We see this as the beginning of a broader commitment to supporting schools and empowering young people with the skills they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world” he added.
About OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Limited
OmniBSIC Bank is a fully-fledged universal bank formed through the merger of the erstwhile OmniBank and Sahel Sahara Bank. The merger was driven by the Bank of Ghana's banking sector consolidation programme introduced in 2017, which included increasing the minimum capital requirement nearly fourfold from GH¢120 million to GH¢400 million. The merger is considered one of the most successful in Ghana's financial services industry, largely due to the similarities in business models and size of the two institutions, as well as the willingness of stakeholders — management, staff, and directors — to embrace the unification. This synergy positioned the new entity as a significant player in Ghana's banking ecosystem.
OmniBSIC has since reinforced its corporate governance structures and invested in infrastructure to align with the Bank of Ghana's regulatory standards. The Bank is committed to upholding the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and accountability, and to creating a reliable framework for customers to conduct their banking activities with confidence and convenience.
Headquartered in Accra's Airport City, OmniBSIC Bank operates a network of 41 business locations across Ghana. It offers a comprehensive suite of products, services and digital solutions tailored to the needs of corporate clients, SMEs, and individuals, while actively supporting the communities in which it operates. To ensure the delivery of an exceptional banking experience, the Bank invests heavily in technology and employee development, reflected in its rigorous staff selection process and comprehensive capacity-building programmes.
OmniBSIC Bank has undergone a comprehensive transformation, achieving improvements across all key areas including financial performance. It has received numerous accolades, including:
- Best Corporate Bank Ghana 2026 — Global Banking and Finance Review
- Outstanding Transformative Bank of the Year — Ghana Corporate Finance Awards and Gala Dinner, 2025
- Fastest Growing Digital Bank of the Year — Digital Innovation Award, 2025
- Best Corporate Bank Ghana — Global Banking and Finance Review, 2025
- Most Improved Bank for Customer Service Engagement — Africa Bank 4.0 Awards, 2025
- Bank of the Year — Ghana Business Standard Awards, 2024
- SME Bank of the Year — Ghana Credit Excellence Awards, 2024
- Best Ghanaian-Owned Emerging Brand — Made-in-Ghana Awards, 2024
- Best Corporate Bank, Ghana — Global Banking and Finance Awards, 2024
- Best Bank in Ghana — Ghana Business Awards, 2023
- Fastest Growing Corporate Bank, Ghana — Global Banking and Finance Awards, 2023
OmniBSIC Bank is currently ranked 29th on the Ghana Club 100 list by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and is a proud member of the Ghana Deposit Protection Scheme.
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