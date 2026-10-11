University of Ghana postpones October 12 reopening as GAUA strike persists

The University of Ghana has postponed its reopening for the 2026/2027 academic year, initially scheduled for Monday, October 12, 2026.

In a notice dated October 10, 2026, management said a revised reopening date would be announced in due course. The notice did not state the reason for the postponement.

However, the postponement comes amid an ongoing strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), which has affected the effective operation and administration of public universities.

The announcement was signed by Prof Gordon A. Awandare, Pro Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs.

“Management sincerely regrets any inconvenience this postponement may cause and appreciates the patience and understanding of students as arrangements are made for the reopening,” the notice stated.

Despite the postponement, students have been urged to complete their academic registration online, following the procedure outlined in the university’s previous communication.

Management said completing registration would secure students’ places for classes and ensure their eligibility to participate in the random bed allocation exercise, which is expected to take place soon.

Read Also: KNUST postpones 2026/2027 academic year reopening indefinitely amid GAUA strike

Before the University of Ghana, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) also announced a postponement of the reopening of the 2026/2027 academic year indefinitely specifically due to the strike.

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