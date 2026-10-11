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Gender Ministry meets Nana Akua Addo’s husband over domestic violence after hospital discharge

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  11 October 2026 3:13pm
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The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has engaged Norman Harold, husband of Nana Akua Addo, following his discharge from hospital, as it steps up efforts to safeguard the welfare of the family, particularly the children.

The engagement was led by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, after an earlier visit to the family could not include Mr Harold because he was receiving medical treatment at the time.

The Ministry said the immediate priority was to ensure the safety, wellbeing and emotional welfare of all family members, with particular focus on the children.

Dr Lartey said there's a need to provide the children with a safe and stable environment, free from conflict and circumstances that could adversely affect their development.

She also emphasised that their welfare must remain paramount as the Ministry and other relevant institutions work to address the situation.

The Ministry said appropriate psychosocial and social welfare support would be important in protecting the emotional wellbeing of the family.

As part of the ongoing interventions, social welfare officers will monitor the children's welfare and help ensure that their safety and best interests remain a priority.

The Ministry added that it would continue to collaborate with the Police and other relevant institutions to support the family while investigations into the matter continue.

This comes after videos and images circulated on social media, reportedly showing Nana Akua Addo with visible injuries and separate footage purportedly involving physical violence against a child.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection subsequently expressed concern and said it was working with the relevant institutions to establish the circumstances and safeguard the family.

The Police, in an earlier statement, had served notice that the husband was going to be put before the Court once he was discharged from the hospital.

Read Also: Nana Akua domestic abuse case: Police to arraign husband after hospital discharge

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