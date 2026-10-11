WAFU B U17: Ghana top Group A after win over Togo

Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Starlets have moved to the top of Group A at the 2026 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship following their 1-0 victory over Togo on Saturday in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
David Kwarteng scored the decisive goal in the seventh minute at the August 4 Sports Stadium to hand the Black Starlets all three points in their opening fixture of the competition, which serves as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.
The result puts Ghana in a strong position in Group A after hosts Burkina Faso and Benin played out a goalless draw in the other opening-day encounter.
Ghana lead the group with three points, while Burkina Faso and Benin have one point each, with Togo yet to register a point.
The team will face Benin on Tuesday, October 13, in their second Group A match, seeking another positive result to strengthen their position in the race for a place at the 2027 U-17 AFCON.
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