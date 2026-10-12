Sports Ministry denies involvement in World Cup visa scandal, calls for probe

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MoSR) has distanced itself from alleged irregularities in Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup visa arrangements, describing its position as innocent.

The Ministry said the ongoing investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service would clarify misconceptions and ensure that individuals involved in the scandal are held accountable.



The call follows allegations by the Minority in Parliament over the Sports Ministry’s involvement in the scandal, with concerns raised about visa-facilitation arrangements involving the National Sports Authority (NSA), the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), and the private entity TRIBE Culture Fest.

At a press conference on Friday, Mr Wonder Sitsofe Mandel, special aide to Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister for Sports and Recreation, presented documents detailing engagements involving the United States Embassy and other stakeholders.



He said correspondence dated January 28, 2026, showed that engagements between the NSA and TRIBE Culture Fest had begun before Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, the suspended Director-General of the National Sports Authority, requested ministerial support.



Mr Mandel said the government established an inter-agency coordination process to streamline travel arrangements ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He explained that a meeting with the US Embassy on April 9 provided further clarity on existing arrangements and a proposed technical coordination framework for institutions seeking to send groups to support World Cup activities.



The framework, he noted, was intended to improve coordination and ensure that applications passed through the appropriate channels, while the final decision on visa approvals remained the responsibility of the US Embassy.



On the disputed list of 90 prospective travellers, the Ministry said the request originated from the NSA and was forwarded through established administrative channels.



The Minister’s aide noted that Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah requested ministerial support for individuals described as volunteers and event coordinators in a letter dated May 19, 2026.



He said the Ministry received the request on May 25 and forwarded it on May 28, along with the accompanying documentation, for consideration through the established diplomatic process.



Mr Mandel maintained that forwarding the request for technical review did not constitute selecting the applicants, endorsing their eligibility, or guaranteeing visa approval.



He further disputed claims linking four applicants whose employment details had been questioned to the subsequent list of 90 prospective travellers, explaining that their case arose from separate correspondence sent directly to the US Embassy on March 18.



Mr Mandel further maintained that no evidence had been presented publicly to establish that the sector Minister, Mr Kofi Adams, collected money from applicants, received commissions or personally benefited from the arrangements.



He, however, stressed that any allegations of unlawful payments, misrepresentation or abuse of public office should be thoroughly investigated.



“The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has no intention of shielding anybody,” he added.



He said the Ministry was prepared to cooperate with the CID in its investigations into the controversy.



He urged the public to allow the investigative process to establish the facts, insisting that conclusions should be based on proper documentary evidence and verified findings rather than unsubstantiated allegations.

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