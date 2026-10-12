Books, brushes and second chances: Dr Abena Asomaning launches three titles to support prison outreach

Author, advocate and artist Dr Abena Nyarkoa Asomaning has launched three books and auctioned her original paintings to support incarcerated women, young people and former inmates rebuilding their lives.

The event, dubbed “In Full Bloom: Art, Words & Legacy,” took place at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, bringing together diplomats, representatives of the Bank of Ghana, business leaders, development partners and supporters of the Angel-Zoe Foundation.

The three books—Women’s Leadership in Africa, The Shrewd You and Bloom—were unveiled during the evening. Proceeds from the painting auction will support the Foundation’s work.

The event was chaired by His Royal Majesty Drolor Bosso Adamtey I, Se Mantse, Paramount King of the Shai Traditional Area, and moderated by broadcaster Frema Adunyame.

In his remarks, Drolor Bosso Adamtey I praised Dr Asomaning’s commitment to using her knowledge, experience and creativity to serve others.

“A book represents more than pages and ink. It represents the ideas, experiences and convictions of the person who wrote it,” he said.

He described the launch of three books as a significant achievement, made more meaningful by her work beyond writing.

“Her work with incarcerated people, particularly women, and her commitment to helping people reintegrate into society remind us that leadership is also about service,” he said.

“Today, we are therefore celebrating not only three books and a collection of paintings, but a body of work that seeks to give people another opportunity.”

Reflecting on Women’s Leadership in Africa, he welcomed men’s support for efforts to advance women’s leadership, noting that families, institutions and communities benefit when women can contribute fully.

Delivering the keynote address, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, described creativity and culture as important pillars of national development.

She encouraged guests to support people who use their talents to serve society and stressed the importance of helping former prisoners reintegrate with dignity.

“Please buy books. Kindly read them and share them,” she urged.

Dr Erika Mamley Osae, who reviewed Women’s Leadership in Africa, described it as an examination of African leadership through women’s experiences.

“Leadership, like the elephant, looks different depending on where you are standing,” she said.

She noted that the book places historical queens and warriors alongside contemporary women leading in politics, business and their communities. Naa Ayeleysa Quaynor-Mettle read excerpts from all three books.

Guests also watched two short films: Beyond the Pages, which explored the Angel-Zoe Foundation’s story, and The Artist Within, which focused on Dr Asomaning’s work as a painter. Her daughter introduced her to the audience.

For Dr Asomaning, the occasion offered an opportunity to reflect on nearly two decades of work with the prison service.

She said her research among juvenile offenders revealed concerns about prolonged detention and inadequate legal support for children. She subsequently established the Justice Civic Dialogues with the Judicial Training Institute to create a platform for justice institutions to discuss these challenges.

Her service on a prison discharge board also deepened her understanding of the difficulties people face after leaving prison.

“Freedom does not always feel like relief. Sometimes it is a rite of repair,” she said.

Through the Angel-Zoe Foundation, her work includes providing food, healthcare, skills training, counselling and employment support to people leaving prison. The Foundation also helps former inmates rebuild relationships with families who may have rejected them.

Its programmes include monthly masterclasses for young women and workshops for prison officers on issues such as United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325.

“There is so much goodness in there if you give them an opportunity,” Dr Asomaning said. “Some of them didn't have to be in prison at all.”

She recalled former inmates who had gone on to teach at universities and serve in the military abroad, experiences that strengthened her belief in giving people opportunities beyond incarceration.

Dr Asomaning thanked those who had supported her work over the years, including the men who had encouraged her efforts and the French government, which supported her doctoral studies in France.

As she enters her 20th year with the prison service, she has appealed for continued support for young people and incarcerated women. She also thanked guests who purchased books and paintings to support the initiative.

“May these books reach many readers,” Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie said in her closing remarks.

The three books are available on Amazon.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.