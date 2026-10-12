Hotline Documentary: ‘Silent Football’ to air on JoyPrime and JoyNews today

Deaf football national team

A new Hotline/JoySports documentary, Silent Football: When Passion Speaks Without Words, will air on JoyPrime and JoyNews on Monday, October 12, 2026, which will explore the achievements of Ghana’s deaf footballers and the challenges they face in pursuit of their dreams.

Produced by Haruna Mubarak, the documentary takes viewers into the world of deaf football in the country, following players from their respective clubs to the national team, the Black Wonders.

Through the experiences of players and football administrators, the production explores how the team trains, communicates and competes, relying on visual awareness, gestures and instinct to navigate a game often dominated by sound.

Beyond the action on the pitch, Silent Football examines the difficulties facing the Black Wonders, especially concerns about the support available to players who have represented Ghana in international competitions.

Despite their achievements at continental and regional levels, the team continues to face challenges in securing the resources and institutional backing needed to compete on the international stage.

The documentary also features the team’s patroness and current Minister of Environment, Science and Technology of Ghana, Zanetor Rawlings, who speaks about the quality of the players and the lack of support confronting the team.

Silent Football: When Passion Speaks Without Words will air on JoyPrime at 8:30 am and JoyNews at 8:30 pm on Monday, October 12, 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.