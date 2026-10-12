GRA cautions taxpayers against attacking tax officials

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has cautioned taxpayers against attacking tax officials performing their lawful duties, warning that offenders would face the full force of the law.

Mr Joseph Annan, Assistant Commissioner and Head of the Accra Central Tax Enforcement Unit of the GRA, said the Authority maintained a friendly approach towards taxpayers but would not tolerate assaults on its officers.

He gave the warning when enforcement officers visited Jamila Homes, an antique shop in the Achimota area of Accra on Thursday, where they were allegedly attacked by the company’s security personnel.

“The police are investigating the incident, while officials of the company have pledged their cooperation with law enforcement officers,” he said.

Mr Annan said every tax officer who visited an institution represented the Commissioner-General, adding that an attack on an officer amounted to an attack on the Commissioner-General.

“When you attack or assault any of our officers, you should know that you are attacking the Commissioner-General. I will never sit aloof and allow this to happen,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a cordial relationship between the GRA and taxpayers, saying the Authority depended on taxpayers to perform its mandate.

“Once the last taxpayer folds up, we all become unemployed because we exist because of

them,” he said.

Mr Hillarius McCash, Economic Advisor to Jamila Homes, said the alleged confrontation between the company’s security personnel and the tax officers resulted from a misunderstanding between the company and the GRA.

He explained that the antique shop operated a unique business model that required a careful understanding and interpretation of its tax obligations.

Mr McCash said the items sold at the shop were unique and required certain protocols to be observed before entry.

He alleged that the GRA officials breached those protocols when they entered the shop, prompting a response from the company’s security personnel.

The company, he said, had maintained a longstanding relationship with the GRA and was prepared to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities to resolve the matter.

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