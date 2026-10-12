NPP warns aspirants premature campaigning could jeopardise eligibility for primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned prospective parliamentary aspirants that campaigning before the party announces its official timetable could jeopardise their eligibility to contest in the parliamentary primaries.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 11, 2026, and signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party said it had received complaints that some prospective candidates had begun campaigning in various constituencies ahead of the official selection process.

The NPP has directed all prospective aspirants, their agents and supporters to immediately stop campaign activities, including mounting posters, billboards and banners, organising rallies and constituency tours, and distributing items or other inducements to delegates and party members.

The directive also prohibits paid media and social media advertisements promoting prospective candidates.

Party officers at polling station, electoral area, constituency, regional and national levels, as well as members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), have also been cautioned against promoting aspirants online or facilitating premature campaigns.

According to the party, the activities violate its regulations, create an uneven playing field and undermine the unity and discipline required for its success.

It warned that anyone who defies the directive would face disciplinary action under the party’s regulations and Code of Conduct, with possible consequences for their eligibility to contest in the primaries.

The NPP said it would announce the timetable and guidelines for the parliamentary selection process in due course. It has directed constituency and regional executives to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

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