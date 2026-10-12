Annual IMF/World Bank meetings: Ato Forson highlights Ghana’s economic gains and ‘New Economy’ agenda

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is set to highlight Ghana’s recent economic gains and outline the government’s forthcoming New Economy blueprint at the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the meetings come at a crucial time as Ghana seeks to turn economic stabilisation into sustained growth and transformation.

Scheduled for October 12 to 18, the meetings precede the 2027 Budget, in which Dr Forson is expected to unveil the New Economy blueprint for Ghana’s next phase of economic development.

The minister’s agenda

A Ministry of Finance notice, sighted by Joy Business, indicates that Dr Forson will engage world leaders, senior representatives of international financial institutions, and fellow finance ministers through bilateral meetings and multilateral discussions.

His programme includes talks with the IMF’s leadership, senior World Bank officials and representatives of other multilateral institutions, as well as engagements with investors and development partners.

This year’s gathering is the first Annual Meetings to be held outside Washington, D.C., since Dr Forson assumed office as Finance Minister in 2025.

Ghana to showcase economic progress

According to the ministry, Ghana enters the meetings against a backdrop of positive assessments from the IMF and World Bank regarding its progress in restoring economic stability following the 2022 crisis.

The ministry said the recovery provides a foundation for the government’s next major policy undertaking: building an economy capable of sustaining growth and delivering lasting development.

The engagements will offer Dr Forson an opportunity to present Ghana’s progress and discuss the government’s plans for the next phase of its economic agenda with international partners.

2027 Budget and the New Economy

The New Economy blueprint is expected to set out the government’s development priorities, with the 2027 Budget detailing how those ambitions will be translated into policy and action.

Dr Forson signalled this shift during his presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review.

“Stabilisation was never the destination. It was the price of entry,” he stated.

The Bangkok meetings therefore come at a significant moment for Ghana, as the government seeks to build on the economic recovery and prepare the ground for its next phase of development.

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